Edgar Charcos' game-winner over Arellano snaps Perpetual's three-game losing skid

Published 4:08 PM, August 06, 2019

KEY PLAYER. Edgar Charcos scores the game-winner against Arellano University on Tuesday, July 30, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. Photo by Kyle Janremy Bustos/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Edgar Charcos was well aware of what the future holds for Perpetual as he dribbled the ball in the closing moments of its game against Arellano.

But with the score tied at 73-all, the veteran floor general took it upon himself to save the Altas from further depths, playing the role of hero as he drained the game-winning floater with 3.4 seconds to spare, giving his side a tight 75-73 victory last Tuesday, July 30.

That snapped Perpetual's thee-game losing skid in the NCAA Season 95 men's basketball tournament and, more importantly, led to Charcos being named as the Chooks-toGo Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week.

"That’s really for him," said coach Frankie Lim as he professed his trust on Charcos to deliver the goods for the Altas in the endgame.

Charcos, who scored 6 of his 15 points in the payoff period, on top of 5 assists and 2 rebounds for Perpetual, edged Letran's Larry Muyang, CSB’s Jimboy Pasturan, and JRU’s Chester Jungco for the weekly plum handed out by scribes covering the beat from print and online outlets.

As much as Charcos' winner helped the Altas rise to a 2-3 win-loss slate, Lim believes that his wards still has ways to go midway through the first round as they aim to get themselves back in the playoff race.

And all of that starts on the defensive end.

"I still think this team needs to be smarter on playing defense. We just have to stop people if we want to win games," he said. – Rappler.com