While the NCAA does not mention the nature of the unsportsmanlike conduct, earlier reports point to a video of Egay Macaraya instructing one of his players to slap the recovering hand of Pirates center Mike Nzeusseu

Published 6:16 PM, August 06, 2019

SUSPENDED. Egay Macaraya is set for a one-game suspension. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) has suspended San Sebastian Golden Stags head coach Egay Macaraya for one game due to "unsportsmanlike conduct."

Per the statement, the Mancom has also asked the veteran tactician to make a public apology and serve community service. While it did not mention the nature of Macaraya's unsportsmanlike conduct, earlier reports point back to San Sebastian's 69-80 loss to the Lyceum Pirates last July 23, where Macaraya instructed one of his players during a late 4th quarter timeout to slap the recovering hand of Pirates center Mike Nzeusseu.

Randolph Leongson of Spin.ph and Matthew Li of Tiebreaker Times first reported the development.

In the timeout, league broadcaster ABS-CBN picked up Macaraya on air handing out the order before profanely addressing the Pirates. The video of the 4th quarter is still viewable on ABS-CBN's iWant app, with the timeout happening at the 18:28 mark.

"Ammar [Cosari], hampasin mo 'yung kamay ni Nzeusseu," Macaraya said while his team was down 69-78 with just 50.3 seconds remaining. "Wala tayong magagawa, kaibigan-kaibigan sila eh. Mga gago eh! So ikaw naman, subukan kita."

(Ammar, slap Nzeusseu's hand. We can't do anything if they want to be friendly. They're fools! So I'll try you out.)

During that time, Nzeusseu was still recovering from a broken right index finger he suffered during the FilOil Preaseason All-Star Game.

Macaraya is set to serve his suspension on Friday, August 9, as his Stags try to arrest a three-game slide against the EAC Generals after winning two straight games. He has yet to make a public statement and answer messages as of press time. – Rappler.com