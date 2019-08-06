'This time, as one family, the NCAA is extending its assistance to help Batanes,' says NCAA Management Committee chairman Peter Cayco

Published 8:10 PM, August 06, 2019

AFTERMATH. Residents demolish their houses destroyed by a series of earthquakes in Itbayat Island, Batanes on July 29, 2019. File photo by Lito Borras/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA Management Committee (MANCOM) unanimously approved a cash donation of P100,000 for the victims of the twin earthquakes that hit Batanes on July 27.

NCAA MANCOM chairman Peter Cayco said on Monday, August 5, the donation will be turned over to Batanes provincial officials led by Governor Marilou Cayco on Saturday, August 10, during halftime of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran and San Beda University rivalry match at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

"What we are doing is part of the NCAA advocacy, and the oldest collegiate tournament in the country, as an institution, has helped our fellow Filipinos in need, especially those affected by calamities," Peter Cayco said.

"The other member schools have already done their part, and this time, as one family, the NCAA is extending its assistance to help Batanes," Cayco said of NCAA Season 95 host Arellano University.

Letran's MANCOM representative Fr Vic Calvo made the proposal during their meeting last Thursday, August 1, hosted by Paul Supan during the NCAA "on tour" game at the Jose Rizal University.

The earthquakes resulted in 9 fatalities and affected at least 911 families or 2,963 individuals. The earthquakes also caused damage to houses and historical structures, including the old Santa Maria de Mayan Church in Itbayat.

In the past, the league had extended support to victims of calamities such as Super Typhoon Yolanda and Tropical Storm Ondoy, and terror attacks such as the Marawi siege.

It had also provided help to stricken basketball legend Samboy Lim, a former Letran Knight who suffered cardiac arrest during an exhibition game in 2014. – Rappler.com