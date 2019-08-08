Cameroonian Mike Nzeusseu sinks the game-winner with less than a second left as Lyceum escapes Perpetual Help

Published 7:02 PM, August 08, 2019

CLUTCH. The Pirates waste a double-digit lead but find a hero in Mike Nzeusseu. File photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates pulled off a stunning 87-85 escape act against home team Perpetual Help Altas in the NCAA Season 95 at the Perpetual Gym in Las Piñas on Thursday, August 8.

Cameroonian bruiser Mike Nzeusseu sank the game-winning layup off a baseline pass from Jayson David with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to silence the raucous Perpetualite fans.

Perpetual standout Edgar Charcos got free for a long three, but the athletic Jayvee Marcelino got there in time to block the shot as time expired.

Nzeusseu led with a double-double finish off a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds with no turnovers to boot. Raymar Caduyac and Jaycee Marcelino powered the Pirates' bench mob with 14 and 13 markers, respectively, while Jayvee Marcelino added 9.

Prior to Nzeusseu's game-winner, the Altas crawled out of a double-digit hole with a massive 19-7 attack, ending with a Ben Adamos triple at the 4:02 mark of the 4th. Nzeusseu and Jayvee Marcelino conspired for two highlight-reel buckets, but Charcos doused their fire with a quick three.

Jeff Egan then tied the game at 85-all off a 3-on-1 fastbreak with a little over two minutes left before both teams clamped each other down in the endgame.

Charcos, the reigning Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week, led Perpetual's heroic stand with 16 points and 6 assists.

Adamos added 15 markers while Egan and Jielo Razon chipped in 13 points apiece in the heartbreaking home loss.

Prior to the game, the league experienced an unplanned one-week break due to game postponements as a result of Typhoon Hanna. The postponed contests will be rescheduled at a later time.

The Scores

Lyceum 87 – Nzeusseu 18, Caduyac 14, Marcelino JC 14, Marcelino JV 9, Tansingco 8, Valdez 8, David 7, Santos 5, Navarro 3, Guinto 2, Ibanez 0, Yong 0, Pretta 0, Remulla 0.

Perpetual 85 – Charcos 16, Adamos 155, Razon 13, Egan 13, Aurin 7, Peralta 6, Barasi 4, Tamayo 3, Martel 2, Cuevas 2, Lanoy 2, Sevilla 2, Giussani 0.

Quarters: 25-16, 43-37, 74-61, 87-85.

– Rappler.com