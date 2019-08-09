NCAA postpones August 9, 2019 games
MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA postponed the basketball games on Friday, August 9 following the suspension of classes in Metro Manila due to inclement weather.
St Benilde – the surprise performer sharing the early lead with defending champion San Beda – was hoping to keep its perfect run (4-0) going versus Jose Rizal University (3-4) in the 2 pm clash at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Struggling teams San Sebastian (2-3) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (1-5) were also slated to slug it out in a 4 pm duel.
“Tickets for canceled games today shall be honored on the rescheduled date,” said NCAA management committee chairman Peter Cayco of Season 95 host Arellano.
The morning games in the juniors division were also postponed.
It’s the third time this week that the league had to suspend a playdate due to Typhoon Hanna. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.