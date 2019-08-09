Due to inclement weather, the NCAA reschedules the men's basketball games for the third time this week

Published 8:47 AM, August 09, 2019

SPOTLESS. James Pasturan and the unbeaten St Benilde Blazers hope to sustain their momentum even after a week-long break. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA postponed the basketball games on Friday, August 9 following the suspension of classes in Metro Manila due to inclement weather.

St Benilde – the surprise performer sharing the early lead with defending champion San Beda – was hoping to keep its perfect run (4-0) going versus Jose Rizal University (3-4) in the 2 pm clash at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Struggling teams San Sebastian (2-3) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (1-5) were also slated to slug it out in a 4 pm duel.

“Tickets for canceled games today shall be honored on the rescheduled date,” said NCAA management committee chairman Peter Cayco of Season 95 host Arellano.

The morning games in the juniors division were also postponed.

It’s the third time this week that the league had to suspend a playdate due to Typhoon Hanna. – Rappler.com