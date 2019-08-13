The Blazers remain perfect with 5 straight wins in the NCAA Season 95 basketball tournament

Published 6:51 PM, August 13, 2019

RETURN. High-flying forward Justin Gutang (#18) returns from his injuries with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the CSB Blazers fifth straight win. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers continued their historic undefeated run in the NCAA Season 95 with an 82-77 win over host team Arellano Chiefs at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, August 13.

After a neck-and-neck 1st half, the 5-0 Blazers started off the 3rd quarter with a 10-4 run, 45-38, ending with a Justin Gutang steal and two-handed slam.

Arellano got back within striking distance right before giving up another 10-4 blitz to CSB, capped off by a pull-up three by Robi Nayve for the 10-point lead, 57-47, at the 1:25 mark.

The Blazers then kept their fire alive deep into the 4th quarter, with Nayve practically sealing the deal at the 2:26 mark with another long bomb for the 80-67 lead. Gutang then added insult to injury by stretching the lead to 15, 82-67, with a layup in the final 1:49.

The Chiefs actually mustered a 10-0 run to get within 5, 77-82, but the run came too late as CSB held on for its fifth straight win.

Four Blazers clinched double-digit scoring, with Clement Leutcheu's 13 points and 7 rebounds leading the way. Gutang made his return from injury with 12 markers, 7 boards, and 5 assists., while Nayve added 9 points off a sterling 3/3 clip from downtown.

Justin Arana erupted for a career-high 25 points in the loss with 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, but could not make up for the shooting woes of his teammates. Gelo Sablan and Kent Salado managed 11 and 10 markers respectively in the loss but combined for an ice-cold 7/24 clip from the field.

ROOKIE STAR. Cyril Gonzales scores 13 points to help the Mapua Cardinals overpower the EAC Generals. Photo by Kyle Janremy Bustos/Rappler

In the opening game, the Mapua Cardinals kept their newfound fire alive with a 76-66 outgunning of the EAC Generals.

Rookie Cyril Gonzales led with 13 points and 3 rebounds off the bench for the resurgent Cardinals, who have won their second straight game after losing their first 5. Paolo Hernandez and Laurenz Victoria chipped in 11 and 10 markers respectively in the win.

On the other end, JC Luciano and JP Maguliano were the only Generals who clinched double-digit scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

EAC plummeted to a last-place tie with Arellano, with both teams holding identical 1-6 win-loss slates.

The Scores:

First Game:

Mapua 76 - Gonzales 13, Hernandez 11, Victoria 10, Bonifacio 8, Serrano 8, Lugo 7, Garcia 5, Gamboa 4, Salenga 4, Bunag 2, Jabel 2, Nieles 2, Aguirre 0, Dela Cruz 0, Nocum 0.

EAC 66 - Luciano 12, Maguliano 10, Gonzales 9, Mendoza 7, Dayrit 6, Tampoc 6, Carlos 5, Taywan 4, Martin 3, Cadua 2, Gurtiza 2, Boffa 0, De Guzman 0, Estacio 0.

Quarters: 15-10, 35-27, 60-39, 76-66.

Second Game:

CSB 82 - Leutcheu 13, Gutang 12, Haruna 11, Pasturan 10, Nayve 9, Dixon 8, Naboa 7, Carlos 5, Flores 3, Belgica 2, Lepalam 2, Sanco 0, Young 0, Velasco 0.

Arellano 77 - Arana 25, Sablan 11, Salado 10, Espiritu 8, Talampas 6, Oliva 6, Alcoriza 5, Santos 5, Concepcion 1, Bayla 1, De Guzman 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 35-34, 60-52, 82-77.

– Rappler.com