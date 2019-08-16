The Red Lions stretch their perfect NCAA run to 6 games as the Pirates stay within striking distance at 6-1

Published 7:16 PM, August 16, 2019

SPOILER. Jayvee Marcelino and the Pirates halt the Blazers' hot start. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda Red Lions continued their trademark dominance in the NCAA Season 95 after destroying the Perpetual Help Altas, 102-56, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, August 16.

Graduating guard AC Soberano punctuated the beatdown with 15 points, all coming in the 4th quarter off a 5-of-9 clip from downtown. Four other Red Lions breached double-digits in scoring, led by veteran big man Donald Tankoua’s 15 markers and 6 rebounds.

San Beda built on a 30-17 opening canto and just ran away with it as the game progressed to stay unbeaten in 6 outings.

Ain Obenza eventually helped San Beda breach the 30-point mark late in the 3rd quarter with back-to-back triples. Diminutive guard Prince Etrata then doubled up Perpetual’s scoring output with a steal and score to end the frame up 39, 78-39.

The Red Lions, however, did not take their foot off the gas in the payoff period. With the game all but decided, Soberano buried 3 straight long bombs to bloat the gap to the half-century mark, 100-50, with 3:37 left to play.

Damie Cuntapay then extended the lead to 52 with a layup at the 2:49 mark before Perpetual mustered a small run to trim their deficit below 50 by the final buzzer.

“Credit to my boys for this win. They wanted to prove something,” said multi-titled head coach Boyet Fernandez. “We really had a good game against Letran, but they really wanted to prove to themselves that the win against Letran was not a fluke. This gave us a lot of confidence going to the game against LPU on Tuesday.”

Edgar Charcos and Rey Peralta each chipped in 13 points in the forgettable loss as the Altas slid down to 2-5 for the season.

San Beda’s undefeated streak lived on for another day, but the same cannot be said for the St Benilde Blazers, who absorbed a heartbreaking 71-74 loss at the hands of the streaking Lyceum Pirates.

Up 20 points near the end of the 3rd quarter, the Pirates struggled to keep their heads above water as the Blazers found new fire in the 4th period.

Although the Marcelino twins Jayvee and Jaycee connived for a highlight alley-oop at the 4:16 mark of the 4th to get the lead back up to 10, 72-62, CSB kept attacking the paint to get their share of crucial free throws.

Eventually, Cameroonian center Clement Leutcheu inched the gap within 4, 70-74, as he sank a pair of freebies in the last two minutes.

While the Blazers had their chances to get even closer, Jimboy Pasturan blew an easy layup at the 1:10 mark while captain Yankie Haruna failed to convert on a putback with 3.7 ticks left in regulation. Chris Flores then fished one last foul and sank his first free throw to get within 3, 71-74.

However, LPU big man Mike Nzeusseu snatched the board off the intentionally-missed free throw and ran with the ball as time expired.

Jaycee Marcelino finished with a game-high 23 points on an efficient 10-of-16 clip while Nzeusseu churned out a 17-marker, 16-rebound double-double on a 7-of-9 shooting for the Pirates, who climbed to 2nd place at 6-1.

Leutcheu paced the CSB comeback effort with 15 points and 9 rebounds while Justin Gutang chipped in across the board with 6 markers, 8 boards and 8 assists as the Blazers absorbed thier first loss in 6 games.

In the middle game of the triple-header, the Mapua Cardinals extended their first-round resurgence with an 83-63 blowout of the JRU Heavy Bombers.

Laurenz Victoria stayed hot with 24 points and 4 rebounds while star rookie Paolo Hernandez added 20 markers and 5 boards in Mapua’s third straight win after losing 5 straight.

On the other end, Agem Miranda led JRU in the losing effort with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Marq Dionisio chipped in 14 markers as the Bombers fell to a 3-5 slate.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 102 – Tankoua 15, Soberano 15, Nelle 12, Doliguez 12, Canlas 10, Oftana 9, Bahio 7, Cuntapay 6, Obenza 6, Alfaro 5, Abuda 3, Etrata 2, Noah 0, Visser 0.

Perpetual 56 – Charcos 13, Peralta 13, Adamos 12, Lucero 10, Egan 4, Tamayo 2, Martel 2, Giussani 0, Razon 0, Sese 0, Barasi 0, Sevilla 0, Lanoy 0.

Quarters: 30-17, 47-27, 78-39, 102-56.

Second Game

Mapua 83 – Victoria 24, Hernandez 20, Bunag 10, Bonifacio 8, Lugo 7, Gonzales 5, Nieles 5, Serrano 2, Gamboa 2, Aguirre 0, Garcia 0.

JRU 63 – Miranda 19, Dionisio 14, Delos Santos 10, Macatangay 5, Amores 4, Arenal 4, Abaoag 4, Steinl 3, Dela Rosa 0, Jungco 0, Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 14-13, 31-29, 58-46, 83-63.

Third Game

Lyceum 74 – Marcelino JC 23, Nzeusseu 17, Santos 7, Caduyac 6, Marcelino JV 6, Tansingco 6, Yong 4, Pretta 3, David 2, Navarro 0, Ibanez 0, Valdez 0, Guinto 0.

CSB 71 – Leutcheu 15, Nayve 11, Haruna 9, Gutang 6, Dixon 6, Flores 6, Pasturan 5, Naboa 5, Sangco 4, Lepalam 2, Belgica 2, Young 0, Carlos 0.

Quarters: 22-23, 43-36, 68-51, 74-71.

– Rappler.com