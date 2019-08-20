Perpetual Help athletic director Sammy Acaylar says that former head coach Frankie Lim is no longer attached to the school

Published 5:33 PM, August 20, 2019

CUTTING TIES. Frankie Lim leaves the Perpetual Help Altas after receiving a 46-point beatdown from San Beda in the NCAA Season 95. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Perpetual Help has apparently cut ties with multi-titled head coach Frankie Lim amid the ongoing NCAA Season 95 men's basketball tournament, per the school's athletic director Sammy Acaylar.

"Actually, hindi na," he said when asked if Lim is still attached to the school. "Kasi 'yun 'yung decision ng management kaya 'di na siya attached sa team namin. Pero [officially] on leave pa lang siya."

(Actually, he's no longer attached to the school because that's the management's decision, that's why he's no longer attached to our team. But officially he's still on leave.)

Acaylar revealed that the decision came from the school's top brass after the Altas ate up a sorry 46-point beatdown – their 5th in 7 games – at the hands of defending 3-peat champions San Beda Red Lions last Friday, August 16.

"Right after ng game ng San Beda," he said. "Wala naman silang sinasabing reason behind [it]. Ang nasa management lang 'yung nakakaalam ng reason. Basta kami, um-attend lang kami ng meeting at 'yun ang naging decision nila."

(Right after the San Beda game. They're not saying any reason behind it. Only the management knows. For us, we just attended the meeting and that's the decision they came up with.)

For the time being, current Junior Altas head tactician Mike Saguiguit has taken charge of the seniors team on an interim basis while his top assistant Jonas Kintanar will call the shots at the juniors level.

"We're focusing on the practice, lalo na ako kasi ibinigay sa akin 'yung authority to monitor the training, the practice," Acaylar continued. "So doon muna ako nagfo-focus. We don't like na 'yung mga bata natin maapektuhan."

(We're focusing on the practice, especially me since I was given the authority to monitor the training, the practice. So that's where I'll focus first. We don't like the kids to be affected.)

In his first season last year, Lim mentored the eventual Season MVP Prince Eze and led the Altas to the Season 94 Final 4 before bowing out to the Red Lions dynasty. – Rappler.com