The San Beda Red Lions continue to have the upper hand over rivals Lyceum Pirates

Published 8:08 PM, August 20, 2019

EFFICIENT. Calvin Oftana (No. 7) soars above the rest in San Beda's blowout win over LPU with a career-high 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The dynastic San Beda Red Lions reasserted their mastery over finals foes Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates with an 88-67 blowout win in the NCAA Season 95 tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, August 20.

Off a close 70-64 lead midway through the 4th quarter, San Beda emphatically proved why they are the 3-peat defending champions as they unleashed a 16-0 finishing kick capped off by a Donald Tankoua layup, 86-64, in the last 1:50 of regulation.

Lyceum ended the game with a 9-2 run, but it was too little, too late as they still absorbed their worst loss of the season so far.

Calvin Oftana continued his stellar play this season, finishing with a career-high 20 points to go with 12 rebounds off the bench. Tankoua chipped in 19 markers while Clint Doliguez added 15 points off 4/7 shots from downtown in San Beda's 7th straight win.

On the other end, Mike Nzeusseu led the losing effort with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Jaycee Marcelino added 13 markers, 5 assists, and 3 boards, but also had 7 turnovers.

LPU managed to dig itself out of an 18-point hole in the 1st half and actually led, 49-48, in the 3rd. However, the Red Lions simply roared right back in the 4th to put down the pesky Pirates for good.

Meanwhile, the San Sebastian Stags arrested their three-game skid in the curtain-raiser with a thrilling 102-101 overtime win against the Letran Knights.

Larry Muyang bullied his way to multiple easy layups and clutch free throws that helped Letran crawl all the way back from a double-digit 4th quarter deficit.

San Sebastian had one last chance to take back the game in regulation, but their last shot clanked off as the game went to overtime.

Both teams then traded blows even as Stags lead guard RK Ilagan fouled out just a minute into the extra period. Ilagan's star partner Allyn Bulanadi drove coast-to-coast to break a 93-all deadlock, but Letran captain Jerrick Balanza got him right back with a tying drive of his own.

Anmar Cosari then got the Stags ahead with a three-pointer off the tie, but a pair of trips from the line by King Caralipio and Muyang swung the lead right back to the Knights, 99-98.

Muyang gave Letran one last lead at the 48-second mark off an easy layup before San Sebastian's Ken Villapando responded with a go-ahead layup on the break, 102-101, off a nice feed from Bulanadi.

It was then Letran's turn to seize the endgame in overtime, but Bonbon Batiller's game-winning three fell short. Jeo Ambohot then failed to corral the offensive board as time expired.

Ilagan and Bulanadi conspired for 22 and 21 points, respectively, in the much-needed win as head coach Egay Macaraya served his one-game suspension. San Sebastian, meanwhile, rose to a 3-3 slate for the season.

Finally, the embattled Perpetual Help Altas survived the win-hungry EAC Generals with an 88-87 win, their first amid head coach Frankie Lim's departure from the team.

Tonton Peralta punctuated a 13-3 run at the 3:58 mark of the 4th quarter with a nice cut to the hoop for the easy layup and the 83-75 lead. However, the Generals charged right back with 6 quick points, ending with a CJ Cadua triple with 3:31 remaining.

Both teams held each other in check until the final minute, when Marwin Taywan drained a floater off the glass to inch within 2, 84-86. However, sweet-shooting Altas big man Ben Adamos silenced the comeback with a mid-range jumper, 88-84, with 47 ticks left.

Cadua actually buried a long three with 1.5 seconds left, but could not fish the foul he wanted to potentially tie the game.

Peralta finished with a team-high 19 points – 15 coming in the 1st quarter alone. Jeff Egan added 16 markers on 6/7 shooting while Adamos churned out an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.

On the other end, Cadua led all scorers with a career-high 22 points while JP Maguliano had 15 markers and 11 boards in EAC's sixth straight loss.

The Scores:

First Game:

San Sebastian 102 - Ilagan 22, Bulanadi 21, Capobres 19, Calahat 9, Dela Cruz 9, Calma 7, Villapando 6, Desoyo 4, Cosari 3, Tero 2, Altamirano 0, Sumoda 0, Loristo 0.

Letran 101 - Muyang 32, Balanza 21, Yu 13, Caralipio 9, Batiller 7, Ular 6, Olivario 5, Reyson 4, Ambohot 3, Javillonar 1, Mina 0, Sangalang 0, Guarino 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 46-36, 69-64, 91-91, (102-101).

Second Game:

Perpetual 88 - Peralta 19, Egan 16, Aurin 14, Razon 12, Adamos 11, Charcos 6, Cuevas 4, Sevilla 3, Martel 3, Barasi 0, Tamayo 0.

EAC 87 - Cadua 22, Taywan 21, Maguliano 15, Luciano 12, Mendoza 5, Gurtiza 4, Martin 3, Carlos 3, Dayrit 1, Tampoc 1, Estacio 0, Gonzales 0, De Guzman 0.

Quarters: 25-14, 47-39, 68-63, 88-87.

Third Game:

San Beda 88 - Oftana 20, Tankoua 19, Doliguez 15, Nelle 14, Canlas 9, Bahio 8, Abuda 3, Etrata 0, Soberano 0, Cuntapay 0, Alfaro 0, Carino 0.

LPU 73 - Nzeusseu 18, Marcelino JC 13, David 10, Marcelino JV 8, Santos 6, Ibanez 5, Navarro 4, Pretta 3, Caduyac 2, Tansingco 2, Valdez 2, Guinto 0.

Quarters: 29-17, 44-36, 61-58, 88-73.

