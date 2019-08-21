The Altas look to 'move on' from a roller-coaster week as Frankie Lim returns as head coach

Published 2:42 PM, August 21, 2019

BACK ON BOARD. Frankie Lim hopes to turn around the Altas’ campaign. Photo by Michael Gatapandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – All is well, after all, within the camp of the Perpetual Help Altas.

Just one day after the school announced through athletic director Sammy Acaylar that coach Frankie Lim is “no longer attached” with the men's basketball team, Perpetual’s Management Committee representative Frank Gusi said in a statement that the multi-titled head coach has been reinstated to his position.

“UPHSD coach Frankie Lim is back with the ALTAS after missing the game against the EAC Generals last Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 as he was on leave,” the statement read. “We have to move on and focus on our campaign in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.”

It has been a roller-coaster week for the Altas, to say the least. Shortly after the team absorbed a 46-point mauling at the hands of three-peat defending champions San Beda Red Lions last Friday, August 16, top school brass got the team together to announce their decision to cut ties with Lim.

Acaylar added then that “only the management knew the reason why.”

With the team suddenly left without a leader, Junior Altas head tactictian Myk Saguiguit was thrust into the seniors’ team helm, which resulted in a thrilling 88-87 escape act last Tuesday, August 20, against the win-starved EAC Generals.

With this new development, however, Lim’s return is now set at Perpetual’s final game of the Season 95 first round on Friday, August 23 against the San Sebastian Stags.

Carrying a 3-5 win-loss card, the Altas are currently locked in a three-way tie with the Mapua Cardinals and JRU Heavy Bombers for 6th place in the season standings. – Rappler.com