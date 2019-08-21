Perpetual reconnects ties with Frankie Lim after one-game leave
MANILA, Philippines – All is well, after all, within the camp of the Perpetual Help Altas.
Just one day after the school announced through athletic director Sammy Acaylar that coach Frankie Lim is “no longer attached” with the men's basketball team, Perpetual’s Management Committee representative Frank Gusi said in a statement that the multi-titled head coach has been reinstated to his position.
“UPHSD coach Frankie Lim is back with the ALTAS after missing the game against the EAC Generals last Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 as he was on leave,” the statement read. “We have to move on and focus on our campaign in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.”
It has been a roller-coaster week for the Altas, to say the least. Shortly after the team absorbed a 46-point mauling at the hands of three-peat defending champions San Beda Red Lions last Friday, August 16, top school brass got the team together to announce their decision to cut ties with Lim.
Acaylar added then that “only the management knew the reason why.”
With the team suddenly left without a leader, Junior Altas head tactictian Myk Saguiguit was thrust into the seniors’ team helm, which resulted in a thrilling 88-87 escape act last Tuesday, August 20, against the win-starved EAC Generals.
With this new development, however, Lim’s return is now set at Perpetual’s final game of the Season 95 first round on Friday, August 23 against the San Sebastian Stags.
Carrying a 3-5 win-loss card, the Altas are currently locked in a three-way tie with the Mapua Cardinals and JRU Heavy Bombers for 6th place in the season standings. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.