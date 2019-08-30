MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The shorthanded St Benilde Blazers snapped their two-game losing skid against the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 74-66, in the NCAA Season 95 men’s basketball tournament on Friday, August 30, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

After 3 tight quarters, the Blazers found their groove and started to pull away starting with an 8-0 burst, just after JRU’s John Delos Santos got called for an unsportsmanlike foul with less than 8 minutes left in the final canto.

Justin Gutang fired 14 points along with 8 rebounds while Edward Dixon added 10 markers, 6 boards and 3 assists for the Blazers, who played minus their suspended head coach TY Tang and the injured Jimboy Pasturan.

Carlo Young also made an impact on the offensive side and added 13 points on a 3-of-5 clip from beyond the arc.

St Benilde halted the JRU surge behind Delos Santos in the 3rd quarter, all thanks to the back-to-back treys of Robi Nayve and Young that gave them a 43-38 lead.

The Bombers held momentum at the end of the first half, where they took the upper hand as Agem Miranda and John Amores sank back-to-back treys before the buzzer.

Miranda had an impressive performance with game-high 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 dimes, while Marq Dionisio chipped in a double-double of 13 points and 12 boards for JRU.

The Blazers, who came from a 31-point beating against undefeated San Beda last Friday, improved to a 6-2 card to stay at 2nd, while JRU wound up tied with the Perpetual Help Altas at 3-6.

Stags romp past Generals

San Sebastian, meanwhile, extended its win streak as the Stags disposed of the slumping Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 86-65.

The Golden Stags charged with a 12-0 blitz spearheaded by Alvin Capobres, who paced the offense early and poured 10 of his 20 points in the opening frame.

Allyn Bulanadi continued his impressive performance and scored 14 markers with 7 rebounds.

Rommel Calahat and RK Ilagan also scored 12 and 11, respectively, for the Stags, who joined idle Letran at 4th place with a 5-3 card.

Bulanadi came alive in the 2nd quarter and buried a couple of mid-range shots while Capobres continued to wreak havoc and gave the Stags a 44-29 lead at the end of the first half.

Calahat had an impressive third-quarter performance and the gave Stags a 20-point cushion, 56 -36.

EAC’s Jethro Mendoza drained a triple to trim the lead to 10 at the 4th, but San Sebastian quickly answered back with an 8-0 run, enough to seal their third straight win.

EAC’s Kriss Gurtiza matched Capobres’ early onslaught as he fired 12 first-quarter points but went scoreless in the second half and settled with 16 markers.

JP Maguliano had 12 points and 5 rebounds while Philip Tampoc added 9 points for the Generals, who remained at the bottom of the standings with 1-7 record.

The Scores

First Game

Benilde 74 – Gutang 14, Young 13, Dixon 10, Haruna 9, Belgica 6, Naboa 5, Nayve 5, Leutcheu 4, Carlos 4, Flores 4, Sangco 0.

JRU 66 – Miranda 20, Amores 14, Dionisio 13, Delos Santos 6, Arenal 6, Aguilar 4, Dela Rosa 3, Jungco 0, Macatangay 0.

Quarters: 17-12, 28-29, 46-41, 74-66.

Second Game

San Sebastian 86 – Capobres 20, Bulanadi 14, Calahat 12, Ilagan 11, Villapando 8, Calma 6, Altamirano 5, Desoyo 4, Sumoda 4, Loristo 2, Dela Cruz 0, Tero 0, Cosari 0.

EAC 65 – Gurtiza 16, Maguliano 12, Tampoc 9, Mendoza 8, Luciano 5, Gonzales 5, Taywan 3, Cadua 3, De Guzman 3, Martin 1, Carlos 0, Corilla 0, Estacio 0, Dayrit 0, Boffa 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 44-29, 60-44, 86-65.

– Rappler.com