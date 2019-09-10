KEY COG. Evan Nelle directs San Beda's offense with a double-double of 13 points and 11 assists. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda University (SBU) Red Lions used a 38-point 2nd quarter outburst to grab their 10th straight victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals, 98-66, in the men's basketball tournament of NCAA Season 95 on Tuesday, September 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions dropped bombs beyond the arc off a 15-of-29 clip as Evan Nelle displayed impressive playmaking prowess and directed the offense of the defending champions with 13 points and 11 assists along with 4 steals.

Clint Doliguez drilled 3 straight triples in the final quarter and finished with 13 markers and 7 boards, while Calvin Oftana chipped in 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Red Lions to remain perfect this season.

Red Lions big man Donald Tankoua tallied 13 points on a perfect 6-of-6 clip. AC Soberano scorched hot from deep and poured all his 12 points in the 2nd frame alone.

Aside from the Soberano-Nelle rampage, the Red Lions also locked in their defense in the 2nd quarter to limit EAC to just 9 points.

Tankoua capped off his perfect shooting game with a bucket from the paint that extended San Beda's lead 89-48 midway through the final quarter.

Marvin Taywan led the scoring for EAC (1-9) with 19 points and 5 assists. JP Maguilano had 17 markers and 7 rebounds in the losing effort.

Lyceum nabs redemption victory over Arellano

Meanwhile, the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) survived Kent Salado's late onslaught as the Pirates opened their 2nd round campaign with a revenge victory over the Arellano University (AU) Chiefs, 92-90.

The Pirates, now at 7-3, ended their two-game skid behind the shifty Marcelino twins and their star big man Mike Nzeussue, who finished with 23 points, 9 boards, and 2 blocks.

Jaycee Marcelino fired 12 points, 7 dimes, and 5 rebounds, while Jayvee Marcelino added 10 markers as the twins paced the offense of Lyceum in the final quarter.

Despite starting the game strong, Lyceum found themselves at the other end of a 2nd quarter surge as Jade Talampas converted a basket off Salado's swish to complete a 16-5 blitz that erased the 7-point deficit in the opening quarter.

Lyceum, though, shrugged off the Chiefs' 32-point performance in the 2nd frame and slowly took back the driver's seat before going to the final quarter.

Salado, who had 21 points and 7 assists, scored 8 of the last 11 points of Arellano and drained a triple to keep them within striking distance, 90-92, with 21.7 seconds remaining at the clock, but eventually missed a potential game-tying three.

Four other players scored in double digits for the Chiefs (2-8) as Daniel Bayla and Archie Concepcion tallied 12 points apiece, while Justin Arana and Art Olivia added 11 points each.

Ular, Letran drub JRU

Meanwhile, the Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) Knights unleashed a late scoring run against the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers to secure back-to-back wins, 81-61.

Ato Ular provided the firepower with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Fran Yu had a career-high 16 points on a 4-of-6 clip from beyond the arc and dished out 5 assists for the Knights, who wound up tied with Lyceum.

Edison Batiller added 13 points for Letran and Larry Muyang showcased physical toughness underneath,chipping in 10 markers and 5 boards.

Coming from a neck-and-neck start, Letran only started to pull away through Ular's dominance in the paint and blasted an 11-0 run after Muyang went down from a hard foul with 6:27 remaining in the game.

John delos Santos scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds and assists, while John Amores and Ryan Arenal added 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Bombers, who dropped to 3-7.

The Scores

First Game

SBU (98) – Dolinguez 13, Nelle 13, Tankoua 13, Oftana 12, Soberano 12, Kwekuteye 9, Alfaro 8, Bahio 7, Carino 3, Etrata 3, Cuntapay 2, Noah 1, Obenza 1, Visser 1, Abuda 0.

EAC (66) – Taywan 19, Maguilano 17, Luciano 7, De Guzman 5, Cadua 3, Carlos 3, Mendoza 3, Martin 3, Dayrit 2, Estacio 2, Gurtiza 2, Boffa 0, Corilla 0, Gpnzales 0.

Quarter: 16-14, 54-23, 75-42, 98-66

Second Game

LPU (93) – Nzeusseu 23, JC Marcelino 12, JV Marcelino 10, Caduyac 9, Navarro 9, David 8, Tansingco 6, Ibanez 5, Santos 5, Guinto 2, Valdez 2, Yong 2, Pretta 0.

AU (90) – Salado 21, Bayla 12, Concepcion 12, Arana 11, Olivia 11, Sablan 9, Talampas 8, Alcoriza 4, Segura 2, De Guzman 0, Espiritu 0, Gayosa 0.

Quarter: 23-16, 41-48, 67-67, 93-90

Third Game

CSJL (81) – Ular 17, Yu 16, Batiller 13, Muyang 10, Caralipio 6, Reyson 5, Ambohot 4, Balanza 4, Balagasay 2, Javillonar 2, Sangalang 2, Guarino 0, Olivario 0.

JRU (61) – Delos Santos 14, Amores 11, Arenal 10, Miranda 8, Aguilar 6, Dela Rosa 5, Vasquez 3, Dionisio 2, Macatangay 2, Abaoag 0, Jungco 0.

Quarter: 18-19, 41-34, 54-49, 81-61