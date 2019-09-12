HOTSHOT. Allyn Bulanadi tows the Stags to a fifth straight victory. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The San Sebastian Stags continued their mid-season dominance in the NCAA Season 95 with an 83-67 win over the St Benilde Blazers in men’s basketball action at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Thursday, September 12.

Allyn Bulanadi further cemented his claim as the league’s top scorer with a career-high 32-point explosion built on an 11-of-21 shooting and 5-of-12 from three.

RK Ilagan and Alvin Capobres added 13 and 12 markers, respectively, as the 7-3 Stags charged ahead to their fifth straight win dating back to the first round.

After leading in the first possession of the game, the slumping Blazers never again tasted the lead as Bulanadi and Ilagan set the tone with their trademark sniping.

Bulanadi then took advantage of the lofty lead as he let the threes fly some more in the payoff period, stretching the gap as high as 25 points, 78-63, with 6:24 to spare.

“Sa akin lang, nagpapasalamat ako kay coach Egay [Macaraya] na nandiyan sila palagi nakasuporta sa akin, 'di lang sa akin kundi sa aming lahat,” said Bulanadi, who was averaging 17.1 points prior to his eruption. “Kailangan ko lang gampanan yung trust na binigay nila sa akin para sa team.”

(I would just like to thank coach Egay who’s always there to support me. Not just me, but all of us. I just need to do well given the trust the team gave me.)

Team captain Yankie Haruna led CSB in the losing effort with 16 points and 9 rebounds with no turnovers. Robi Nayve chipped in 10 markers off the bench as the 6-4 Blazers lost 4 of their last 5 contests.

Track meet

In the second game, the LPU Pirates ran the Perpetual Help Altas out of the building with an 89-74 blitz to complete the season sweep.

With the win, the two-time season runners-up climbed to 8-3 in the standings for solo 2nd place behind 10-0 San Beda.

Cameroonian bruiser Mike Nzeusseu and shifty guard Jaycee Marcelino led the Pirates’ track meet against the Altas with 21 points apiece. Reymar Caduyac backstopped the scoring run with a well-rounded line of 11 markers, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Perpetual actually traded blows with their foes well into the 3rd quarter and at one point only trailed by 4, 53-57. However, from there, Lyceum closed the frame on a 9-0 attack, 66-53, highlighted by a trail three by Enzo Navarro in the waning seconds.

It was then all Pirates in the 4th quarter as Jaycee Marcelino led the trademark tidal wave of fastbreak buckets coming from all angles. By the time the Altas knew what hit them, Lyceum was up 20, 85-65, after a wide-open Jayvee Marcelino layup on the break.

Tonton Peralta paced Perpetual with 20 points and 2 steals. Ben Adamos and Jielo Razon added 15 and 12 markers, respectively as the Altas dropped their seventh game in 10 tries.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 83 – Bulanadi 32, Ilagan 13, Capobres 12, Desoyo 8, Calahat 7, Sumoda 6, Calma 3, Tero 2, Isidro 0, Altamirano 0, Cosari 0, Suico 0.

CSB 67 – Haruna 16, Nayve 10, Gutang 9, Young 8, Naboa 7, Belgica 5, Leutcheu 3, Carlos 3, Sangco 2, Lepalam 2, Mosqueda 2, Flores 0, Lim 0.

Quarters: 28-20, 48-39, 68-50, 83-67.

Second Game

Lyceum 89 – Marcelino JC 21, Nzeusseu 21, Caduyac 11, Marcelino JV 10, David 5, Guinto 4, Ibanez 3, Navarro 3, Tansingco 3, Pretta 2, Remulla 2, Santos 2, Valdez 2, Laurente 0, Yong 0.

Perpetual 74 – Peralta 20, Adamos 15, Razon 12, Aurin 9, Charcos 4, Martel 4, Sevilla 4, Barasi 2, Cuevas 2, Tamayo 2, Lanoy 0.

Quarters: 22-22, 40-39, 66-53, 89-74.

– Rappler.com