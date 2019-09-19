MANILA, Philippines – The San Beda University (SBU) Red Lions withstood a first-half scare from the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers and punched their 12th straight victory, 65-47 in the men’s basketball of NCAA Season 95 on Thursday, September 19 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

It was a tale of two halves for the defending champions as James Canlas and Calvin Oftana sparked a strong second-half performance to shrug off their cold six-point outing in the 2nd quarter.

Canlas led the scoring with 18 points along with 7 boards while Oftana drilled 10 of his 12 markers in the 3rd quarter and added 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the unbeaten Red Lions.

San Beda took the upper hand early as Donald Tankoua made his presence felt underneath and scored 7 of his 10 points in the opening quarter.

The Heavy Bombers, though, grabbed the lead at the end of the first half 31-27, as they managed to strike back with their solid defense that put the Red Lions on ice and limited them to only a couple of field goals in the 2nd quarter.

Oftana and Canlas came alive in the 3rd frame and fueled San Beda’s comeback through a late 8-1 run to regain the lead, 47-43.

Evan Nelle, who had 11 points, helped the Red Lions sustain their fiery momentum in the final canto as the Bombers found themselves at the other end of a total shutdown after being held to a single field goal in the final 10 minutes of action.

Agem Miranda and John Amores led the offense of the 4-8 JRU with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Salado, Arellano overpower Perpetual

Meanwhile, a 32-point fourth-quarter performance propelled the Arellano University (AU) Chiefs to their third win of the season as they outlasted the gritty University Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Altas, 91-86.

Kent Salado showed up bigtime in the endgame and finished with a double-double performance of 18 points and 12 dimes along with 4 steals while Justin Arana chipped in 17 markers and 7 rebounds for Arellano, which improved to a 3-9 slate.

Daniel Bayla almost had his own double-double with 12 points and 9 boards while Rence Alcoriza and Archie Concepcion added 12 and 11 as the starters of AU all scored in double figures.

Despite giving up an 11-point lead, the Chiefs held their ground in the second quarter as Alcoriza hit back-to-back baskets in the paint to widen the separation to 46-40 before going to the halftime break

Altas scorced hot in the 3rd quarter and unloaded a late 15-2 run capped off by Aurin’s buzzer-beating trey to snatch the lead, 63-59.

The hot hands of Edgar Charcos gave Perpetual a 68-61 lead in the 4th, but Salado started to take over and led Arellano to a drastic 16-1 run to regain an eight-point lead.

Perpetual, though, continued to fight back after top guard Charcos fouled out with 1:06 remaining in the game as Razon and Aurin, who both had 15 points, converted two quick triples that closed the gap at 86-85 with 42.7 seconds left on the clock.

The Chiefs, however, quickly replied with a dagger triple from Art Oliva and a clutch defensive stop by Salado to seal their bounce-back win.

Charcos scored 22 points and dished out 9 assists but gave up 8 turnovers while Rey Peralta added 17 markers and 4 rebounds for the Altas, who fell to a 3-8 card.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 65 – Kwekuteye 18, Oftana 12, Nelle 11, Tankoua 10, Dolinguez 8, Abuda 2, Alfaro 2, Bahio 2, Carino 0, Cuntapay 0, Etrata 0, Soberano 0.

JRU 47 – Miranda 14, Amores 11, Delos Santos 5, Vasquez 5, Aguilar 4, Dionisio 4, Dela Rosa 3, Jungco 1, Arenal 0, Macatangay 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 27-31, 47-43, 65-47.

Second Game

Arellano 91 – Salado 18, Arana 17, Alcoriza 12, Bayla 12, Concepcion 11, Sablan 8, Oliva 7, Gayosa 6, Espiritu 0, Sacramento 0, Segura 0.

Perpetual 86 – Charcos 22, Peralta 17, Aurin 15, Razon 15, Adamos 9, Lanoy 6, Giussani 2, Barasi 0, Cuevas 0, Martel 0, Sevilla 0, Tamayo 0.

Quarters: 28-17, 46-40, 59-63, 91-86.

– Rappler.com