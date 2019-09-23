MANILA, Philippines – After missing the Arellano Chiefs' NCAA Season 94 campaign due to an ACL tear in his right knee, Kent Salado seems to be making up for lost time in Season 95.

The latest proof of this was last Friday, September 20, when Salado put the Chiefs on his back and carried them to a gutsy 91-86 win over the Perpetual Altas.

Behind the graduating guard, Arellano overcame a seven-point deficit with a 16-1 run for an eight-point lead.

His heroics did not end there just yet when the Altas came knocking within 2 points as he drove hard to the basket and dished to Dariel Bayla, who then converted an and-one play.

With 14 seconds left in the match, Salado once again flaunted his playmaking brilliance by setting up Justin Arana underneath to keep Perpetual at bay.

The 5-foot-8 playmaker wound up with 18 points, 12 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, and most importantly, the win that arrested the Chiefs' three-game losing skid.

With his exceptional performance, Salado earned the Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award.

Salado edged Mapua's Noah Lugo, San Beda's James Canlas, and Lyceum's Jaycee Marcelino for the weekly recognition given by print and online scribes covering the country's oldest collegiate league. – Rappler.com