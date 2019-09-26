MANILA, Philippines – The playoff-bound San Beda Red Lions continued their dominance in the NCAA Season 95 with a 75-62 win over the Perpetual Help Altas at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Thursday, September 26.

Hell-bent on revenge after a 46-point loss against the three-time defending champions last round, the Altas traded blows all game long and only trailed by 4, 46-50, heading to the 4th quarter.

However, as was the case in many of their games, San Beda simply turned up the heat in the payoff period and quickly established a 10-point lead, 56-46, off a James Canlas and-one at the 7:16 mark.

This was all the breathing room they needed to put away their foes for good as AC Soberano sank the dagger trey, 70-53, with 2:06 to spare in regulation.

Veteran big man Donald Tankoua performed to his usual standards and finished with a game-high double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds on a 7-of-10 shooting. Two other Red Lions breached double-digits in scoring as Calvin Oftana and Canlas added 17 and 16 markers, respectively.

Kim Aurin led the Altas in the losing effort with 13 points and 9 boards.

To cap off the game day, the Mapua Cardinals continued their late-season playoff push after denying a JRU Heavy Bombers comeback for a 72-65 win.

Facing a double-digit deficit in the 4th quarter, the Bombers stormed their way back within striking distance, 63-68, after an and-one bucket by Agem Miranda punctuated a massive 15-2 run by the 1:25 mark.

However, the Cardinals stayed composed as JP Nieles drained the game-sealing jumper with 11 ticks left after a pair of Laurenz Victoria free throws the possession prior.

Victoria led 5 Cardinals in double-digit scoring with 13 points. Justin Serrano chipped in 12 markers off the bench as Mapua rose to a winning 7-6 record after starting the season 0-5.

Marq Dionisio paced the Bombers with 15 points as JRU slid to 4-9.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 75 – Oftana 17, Tankoua 17, Canlas 16, Doliguez 8, Soberano 8, Abuda 5, Nelle 4, Alfaro 0, Bahio 0, Cariño 0, Cuntapay 0, Etrata 0, Noah 0.

Perpetual 62 – Aurin 13, Adamos 12, Razon 12, Peralta 11, Charcos 9, Martel 3, Labarda 2, Guissani 0, Lanoy 0.

Quarters: 14-12, 31-33, 50-46, 75-62.

Second Game

Mapua 72 – Victoria 13, Serrano 12, Buñag 11, Nieles 11, Gonzales 10, Bonifacio 8, Aguirre 3, Nocum 2, Salenga 2, Gamboa 0, Garcia 0, Jabel 0.

JRU 67 – Dionisio 15, Miranda 13, Amores 12, Aguilar 8, Dela Rosa 8, Delos Santos 5, Abaoag 2, Arenal 2, Jungco w, Macatangay 0, Vasquez 0.

Quarters: 12-15, 30-31, 48-39, 72-67.

– Rappler.com