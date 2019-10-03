MANILA, Philippines – San Sebastian arrested a three-game skid as the Stags withstood the JRU Heavy Bombers’ late surge to secure a 62-59 victory in the NCAA Season 95 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, October 3 at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Alvin Capobres stepped up and tied his career-high 21 points and added 8 boards while JM Calma had his moments in the 2nd quarter and chipped in a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Stags kept the No. 4 spot with an 8-7 slate.

Top guard RK Ilagan added 11 points and 6 dimes as the Stags pulled off the win even with league-best scorer Allyn Bulanadi struggling with 6 points in a cold 2-of-14 shooting.

After a low-scoring 1st quarter, Ilagan and Calma sparked a 15-2 burst in the 2nd period to give the Stags a nine-point lead, 26-21.

Ilagan drilled another triple in the 3rd frame that gave San Sebastian a 45-35 advantage with less than 3 minutes remaining, but Thomas Vasquez answered back with back-to-back treys to keep the Bombers within striking distance heading to the final period.

The 4th quarter started slow, but quickly turned into a game of runs as a Rommel Calahat basket gave the Stags a 61-52 advantage with less than two minutes remaining.

JRU, though, locked in their defense and notched crucial stops that led to 8 straight points, trimming SSC’s lead, 61-59, with 12 seconds left in the clock.

Haunted with late-game jitters, Ilagan missed two freebies that could have sealed the deal for San Sebastian, but Capobres soared high for a clutch offensive rebound that gave them another trip to the free throw line with two seconds remaining.

Vasquez led the scoring for the 4-10 JRU with 13 points in 13 minutes of action, while Ryan Arenal and Marq Dionisio added 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Knights end skid vs Chiefs

Letran nabbed win No.10 and tightened its hold of the 3rd spot as the Knights used a 34-point 3rd quarter to dump the Arellano Chiefs, 97-84.

Coming from a pair of losses, the Knights cruised back on the winning track and flexed their balanced offense anchored on Bonbon Batiller, who had 18 points and 4 assists.

Jeo Ambohot and Larry Muyang showed force underneath with 15 points apiece and combined for 11 rebounds while Allen Mina added 12 markers as Letran improved to a 10-6 record.

Jerrick Balanza added 11 markers and 4 boards while Fran Yu also had an impressive performance for the Knights with 11 points and 6 assists.

Arellano outgunned Letran in the 2nd period to grab a 49-46 lead but couldn’t match the scoring outburst of the Knights in the 3rd frame.

Justin Arana and Kent Salado led the Chiefs’ 5 double-digit scorers with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Alfren Gayosa tallied 15 points while Art Oliva and Dariel Bayla added 11 points apiece for Arellano, who dropped to 4-11 card.

The Scores

First Game

Letran 97 – Batiller 18, Ambohot 15, Muyang 15, Mina 12, Galanza 11, Yu 11, Balagasay 8, Caralipio 4, Pambid 2, Ular 1, Reyson 0.

Arellano 84 – Arana 19, Salado 18, Gayosa 15, Bayla 11, Oliva 11, Espiritu 3, Sablan 3, Concepcion 2, Talampas 2, Alcoriza 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 28-21, 46-49, 80-66, 97-84.

Second Game

San Sebastian 62 – Capobres 21, Calma 12, Ilagan 11, Calahat 8, Bulanadi 6, Desoyo 4, Altamirano 0, Cosari 0, Loristo 0, Sumoda 0, Tero 0, Villapando 0.

JRU 59 – Vasquez 13, Arenal 12, Dionisio 10, Delos Santos 8, Miranda 8, Jungco 4, Amores 2, Dela Rosa 2, Macatangay 0.

Quarters: 11-10, 28-21, 45-43, 62-59.

