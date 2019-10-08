MANILA, Philippines – Allyn Bulanadi took over for San Sebastian as the Golden Stags erased a 19-point deficit in the first half to end the winning streak of the Lyceum Pirates, 73-31, in the men's basketball of the NCAA Season 95 on Tuesday, October 8, at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

San Sebastian surged back in the 2nd half and halted the six-game winning streak of Lyceum as Rommel Calahat drained the game-winning basket off an inbound pass from Bulanadi with 5.2 seconds remaining.

League's top-scorer Bulanadi, who came from a poor shooting performance against JRU, carried the offensive load for San Sebastian and fired 19 of his 28 points in the second half and added 7 rebounds while Calahat settled for 7 points and 7 boards.

Top guard RK Ilagan went cold but managed to collect 11 points as Alvin Capobres and JM Calma added 9 and 7 markers, respectively, for the Stags, who picked up back-to back wins to solidify their position at No. 4 with 9-6 slate.

LPU opened the match on fire as Mike Nzeusseu steered the offense of the Pirates early as he unloaded 9 of his 16 points in the opening quarter alone that led to a 26-11 lead for LPU.

The Pirates extended their lead to 19, 41-22, after Nzeusseu completed a three-point play, but Bulanadi saw some daylight in the 2nd quarter and fueled the late 11-2 blast of the Stags to cut the deficit to 10, 43-33, at the end of first half.

Baste held off Lyceum to just 10 points in the 3rd quarter as Bulanadi's rampage continued and sparked another run to close the gap, 53-50.

Villapando and Bulanadi dropped 5 straight points for San Sebastian at the start of the final frame to finally gain the lead, 55-53.

The Pirates, though, banked on explosive guard Jaycee Marcelino and countered every scoring run of the Stags as Nzeussue's basket gave the lead back to LPU, 69-68, with 1:07 left in the clock.

Capobres' triple gave Stags the lead, while Jaycee Marcelino converted two freebies to equalize the score at 71 before Calahad made his go-ahead basket for San Sebastian.

Jaycee Marcelino scored 12 of his 21 points in the 4th quarter and added 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while big man Nzeusseu also had 12 boards for Lyceum, who remained at the No. 2 spot with 12-4.

CSB keeps Final Four bid alive, dispatches EAC

Meanwhile, the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers snapped their six-game losing skid as they survived the gutsy Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals, 62-56.

The hustle plays of the Blazers kept their Final Four bid alive as Yankee Haruna led their offense with 16 points and 9 boards, while Justine Gutang went off the bench and chipped in 12 points, 6 boards, and 2 dimes.

Edward Dixon had his moments in the 2nd quarter and scored 7 points and grabbed 5 rebounds to help Benilde move to 7-8 card and wound up tied with Mapua Cardinals at fifth spot.

CSB couldn't break the slim lead of EAC in the 1st half despite the resurgence of Dixon and Haruna as the Generals closed the second period with a one-point lead, 33-32.

The back-and-forth match extended in the 3rd period with both squads exchanging runs, but the Blazers got the last laugh after Chris Flores sparked a late 9-0 run that led to a 52-44 CSB advantage.

Marwin Taywan lit up from downtown and paced the offense of the Generals in the 4th quarter after drilling two triples to stay within striking distance.

Jethro Mendoza also converted a much-needed trey to trim the deficit, 60-56, with more than a minute remaining, but Benilde pulled off clutch defensive stops to shut down the comeback attempt of EAC.

JP Maguliano had a double-double performance for the Generals with 12 points and 11 boards while Taywan scored 7 of his 11 points in the final kanto of the match.

JC Luciano tallied 11 points as Kriss Gurtiza scored 10 points along with 7 assists and 4 boards for the dead-last EAC, who slid to 3-13 record.

Rey Peralta's career night leads Perpetual past JRU

Rey Peralta shined bright in Kim Aurin's absence and led the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Altas cruise past Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers.

Peralta displayed impressive accuracy as he booked a career-high of 25 points with 4-of-6 3-point clip and added 9 rebounds, while flashy guard Edgar Charcos posted an all-around output with 13 points, 9 assists, 5 steals, and 4 boards for the Altas.

Benidict Adamos had a double-double performance with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Francis Guisanni came in hot in the third frame and tallied 9 points.

Charcos' triple gave Perpetual an early 19-9 lead but received an unexpected blow as Kim Aurin got called with a disqualifying foul with 1:39 remaining in first quarter. Altas, however, sustained their lead until the end of the first half, 40-33, all thanks to Peralta, who scored 12 in the second quarter

Agem Miranda's layup moved the Bombers within one possession, 42-40, but Guisanni and Charcos teamed up for 8 straight points that elevated the lead back to 10 at the 3rd quarter.

More of the same happened in the final frame as Perpetual sustained their double-digit lead to pick up their second straight win and move to 5-10 win-loss record.

Miranda and Marq Dionisio scored 16 and 10 for the 4-11 JRU as John Delos Santos had his own all-around performance with 12 markers, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists.

The Scores

First Game

CSB 62 - Haruna 16, Gutang 12, Dixon 7, Carlos 6, Nayve 6, Flores 5, Naboa 3, Beligica 2, Lim 2, Mosqueda 2, Sangco 1, Young 0.

EAC 56 - Maguliano 12, Luciano 11, Taywan 11, Gurtiza 10, Mendoza 8, Boffa 2, De Guzman 2, Cadua 0, Carlos 0, Corilla 0, Dayrit 0, Estacio 0, Gonzales 0, Martin 0.

Quarters: 13-14, 31-32, 52-44, 62-56.

Second Game

San Sebastian-R 73 - Bulanadi 28, Ilagan 11, Capobres 9, Calahat 7, Calma 7, Villapando 7, Loristo 2, Tero 2, Altamirano 0, Desoyo 0, Sumoda 0, Isidro 0.

Lyceum 71 - Marcelino JC 21, Nzeusseu 16, Santos 9, Caduyac 7, Marcelino JV 5, Tansingco 5, Ibanez 3, Navarro 3, Valdez 2, David 0, Guinto 0, Pretta 0, Yong 0.

Quarters: 11-26, 33-43, 50-53, 73-71.

Third Game

Perpetual 77 - Peralta 25, Charcos 13, Adamos 11, Guissani 9, Aurin 6, Razon 6, Labarda 4, Sese 3, Cuevas 0, Martel 0, Sevilla 0, Tamayo 0.

JRU 66 - Miranda 16, Delos Santos 12, Dionisio 10, Vasquez 7, Dela Rosa 6, Jungco 5, Amores 4, Arenal 4, Aguilar 2, Abaoag 0, Macatangay 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 40-33, 61-51, 77-66.

– Rappler.com