MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum bounced back from a tough loss and sealed the No. 2 spot to secure a Final Four berth in the NCAA Season 95 men’s basketball tournament on Friday, October 11 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Pirates – coming off a shock defeat against San Sebastian – overwhelmed the JRU Heavy Bombers, 77-64, as flashy guard Jaycee Marcelino took charge with 23 points and 5 rebounds while Mike Nzeusseu posted a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Ralph Tansingco also provided quality play and scored 10 points in 14 minutes while Reymar Caduyac added 9 points and 5 dimes for the Pirates, who improved to a 14-4 slate behind the unbeaten San Beda Red Lions.

The Bombers, who dropped to 4-12, fell short even with top guard John Delos Santos tallying 19 points and 6 boards and Ronnie Aguilar scoring 16.

Meanwhile, the Letran Knights picked up a 19-point victory over the depleted Perpetual Help Altas, 88-69.

Ato Ular proved to be a force in the paint for the Knights as he collected 17 markers and 16 rebounds while Christian Balagasay also made an impact as he went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field before finishing with 18 points and 5 rebounds.

Jerrick Balanza and Fran Yu provided additional firepower and had 18 and 14 points, respectively, as Letran upped their slate to 11-6.

Perpetual couldn’t counter Letran’s strong first half despite having 5 players in double figures led by Edgar Charcos and Jielo Razon, who fired 15 points each. The Altas slid to a 5-11 record.

On the other hand, Emilio Aguinaldo College handed Arellano University a 27-point beating as the Generals nabbed win No. 4 with a 77-50 decision.

Renz Gonzales led the scoring for the Generals with 13 markers while Adrian De Guzman and Jethro Mendoza picked up 12 and 11 points, respectively, as EAC remained at the bottom of the standings at 4-13.

Ace playmaker Kent Salado manned his squad with 14 points and 5 rebounds while Justin Arana chipped in 13 markers and 8 boards for the Chiefs, who dropped to a 4-12 card.

The Scores

First Game

Letran 88 – Balagasay 18, Balanza 18, Ular 17, Yu 14, Batiller 6, Caralipio 6, Ambohot 3, Mina 3, Reyson 2, Muyang 1, Guarino 0, Javillonar 0, Pambid 0, Sangalang 0.

Perpetual 69 – Charcos 15, Razon 15, Peralta 13, Aurin 11, Adamos 10, Guissani 5, Barasi 0, Cuevas 0, Lanoy 0, Lucero 0, Martel 0, Sevilla 0, Tamayo 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 50-30, 68-53, 88-69.

Second Game

Lyceum 77 – Marcelino JC 23, Nzeusseu 15, Tansingco 10, Caduyac 9, David 6, Santos 6, Marcelino JV 5, Ibanez 3, Navarro 0, Remula 0, Yong 0.

JRU 64 – Delos Santos 19, Aguilar 16, Miranda 10, Dela Rosa 9, Amores 6, Dionisio 2, Vasquez 2, Arenal 0, Jungco 0.

Quarters: 15-14, 43-33, 57-47, 77-64.

Third Game

EAC 77 – Gonzales 13, De Guzman 12, Mendoza 11, Gurtiza 8, Maguillano 8, Taywan 7, Martin 6, Carlos 4, Boffa 2, Corilla 2, Dayrit 2, Luciano 2, Cadua 0, Estacio 0.

Arellano 50 – Salado 14, Arana 13, Espiritu 7, Sablan 5, Bayla 4, Oliva 4, Gayosa 3, Alcoriza 0, Concepcion 0, De Guzman 0, Sacramento 0, Segura 0, Sunga 0, Talampas 0.

Quarters: 16-15, 36-27, 63-40, 77-50.

– Rappler.com