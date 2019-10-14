MANILA, Philippines – San Beda's Calvin Oftana continues to take his game to new heights all while helping the Red Lions in their quest to extend their reign in the NCAA Season 95 men's basketball tournament.

Against a feisty challenge from College of Saint Benilde last week, Oftana submitted another show-stopping performance to help the three-time defending champions remain perfect after 17 games.

The veteran forward poured in a personal-best 29 points while adding 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the Red Lions' 95-73 triumph over the Blazers.

Oftana's stellar play garnered him his second Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award, the only player to achieve such a feat this season.

He was instrumental for his squad in the 3rd, scoring 13 of his output in the quarter to help turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 72-58 advantage heading into the final frame, securing another win for the Red Lions.

The front-runner in the MVP race, Oftana is putting up 14.6 points, 8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks in his breakout season.

Oftana earned the weekly citation handed out by print and online scribes covering the league by besting teammate James Canlas, Mapua's Noah Lugo, San Sebastian's Allyn Bulanadi, and Saint Benilde's Justin Gutang. – Rappler.com