MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Oftana is set to cap off his impressive leap for the San Beda Red Lions in the NCAA Season 95 men's basketball tournament with his first league MVP award, as revealed on Sunday, November 10.

Oftana exploded in all statistical categories this season for the three-time defending champions, posting averages of 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks on an efficient 54% clip and 48% from three-point land.

The star forward amassed 51.56 Player All-around Value (PAV), 6 whole points above fellow Red Lion Evan Nelle, who came second at 45.39 PAV.

Joining Oftana at the top heap of the individual league rankings is graduating center Donald Tankoua, who is set to receive the league’s first and last Best Foreigner Award with averages of 13.3 markers, 7.5 boards and 1.9 dimes.

Three San Beda stars made up the bulk of the Season 95 Mythical Five, with Oftana, Nelle and James Canlas nabbing the first 3 spots as a by-product of the Red Lions’ impressive 18-0 season sweep.

League-leading scorer Allyn Bulanadi came in at 4th after averaging 20.3 points, 5 rebounds 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals for the fourth-seeded San Sebastian Stags.

Lyceum Pirates star guard Jaycee Marcelino rounded out the Mythical Team with norms of 18.2 markers, 5.2 boards, 2.8 dimes and 1.4 swipes per contest.

Letran Knights late-season revelation Fran Yu nabbed the Most Improved Player plum while former UST forward Justin Arana anchored the Arellano Chiefs as the Best Defensive Player and Rookie of the Year.

Lyceum bruiser Mike Nzeusseu, meanwhile, ended his collegiate career with the league’s inaugural and final Defensive Foreign Player of the Year after collecting a total of 136 rebounds, 12 blocks and 3 steals in just 14 of a possible 18 appearances.

Arana joins the NCAA Defensive Team with Perpetual Help Altas big man Ben Adamos, lanky EAC Generals forward JP Maguliano, league MVP Oftana and San Sebastian enforcer JM Calma. – Rappler.com