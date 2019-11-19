MANILA, Philippines – After 4 years, the NCAA men's basketball trophy is back in Muralla.

The Letran Knights pulled of the improbable after dethroning the three-time defending champion San Beda Red Lions in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 95 men's basketball. (READ: Letran ends San Beda reign, captures NCAA crown)

This is the Knights' first championship since 2015, also against their archrival San Beda.

Shortly after the final buzzer, keywords related to the epic do-or-die game topped the Philippine trends.

'Congrats Letran' is now the top trending topic in the Philippines. Arriba!



READ: Letran ends San Beda reign, captures NCAA crown https://t.co/HKyau2ZA6Q pic.twitter.com/5hT9BHNZoP — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 19, 2019

The basketball community is one in congratulating the new kings of NCAA men's basketball:

Congrats Letran. Great fight Coach Boyet & the Red Lions. But Batiller’s interview has got to rank as one of the best post gamers ever! — Chot Reyes (@coachot) November 19, 2019

Crazy game! Congrats to the Letran Community! Nothing to be ashamed of to the Bedan Community. It’s just one of those games that sadly, some had to lose. Next up, OBF for the blue and white! — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) November 19, 2019

Arriba Letran!!! — Kevin Louie Alas (@kevinlouiealas) November 19, 2019

Congrats Letran. Arriba Letran! Giant slayers. Great Work Jeric Balanza. Great performance in the biggest stage. Great job to San Beda, always still the standard bearers, but Letran rose to the challenge in this finals. Very impressive. — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) November 19, 2019

Incredible series! Wild ending every single game! Letran took in the haymakers of San Beda and still found ways to punch back. Only team that was able to do that this entire season. — Jutt Sulit (@juttsulit) November 19, 2019

What a ball game! Congrats Letran! Happy for my former teammate Larry Muyang! — Jeron Teng (@jeronteng) November 19, 2019

Victory party is all set in Intramuros tonight and you are invited. Congratulations, Knights!

You are all cordially invited to our victory party at the Colegio!



Proceed there now. Now. pic.twitter.com/DRRXldnOJn — LETRAN MANILA (@LetranOfficial) November 19, 2019

Here are more tweets from fans and spectators:

