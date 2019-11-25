Past meets present in NCAA All-Star Games
MANILA, Philippines – The present and the past converge in the NCAA All-Star basketball and volleyball games at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, November 26.
Both games will pit Team Saints, which features Letran, San Beda, St. Benilde, San Sebastian, and Perpetual Help, and Team Heroes, which has Arellano, JRU, EAC, and Mapua.
Unlike the previous seasons, the All-Star Games this year will feature two current players as well as one alumnus for each and every member-school.
Rey Nambatac, who starred in the Knights' improbable title run in 2015, will be reunited with Season 95 champion Jerrick Balanza for Team Saints. Bonbon Batiller will be Letran's third player.
Bonnie Tan and trusted assistants Raymund Tiongco, Rensy Bajar, and Jeff Napa hope to carry their title success with the Knights for Team Saints.
Completing Team Saints are St. Benilde's Justin Gutang, Edward Dixon, and Paolo Taha (alum), San Beda's Clint Doliguez, AC Soberano, and Ryusei Koga (alum), San Sebastian's RK Ilagan, Alvin Capobres, and Chris Baluyot (alum), and Perpetual Help's Edgar Charcos, Ben Adamos, and Justin Alano (alum).
Jio Jalalon, who steered the Chiefs to two finals stints, will banner Team Heroes as he will join forces once more with Kent Salado.
Justin Arana will be Arellano's third player, while Cholo Martin will serve as head coach alongside Benedict Martin, Roland Felisilda, and Ronald Felisilda.
EAC's Jethro Mendoza, JP Maguliano and Sidney Onwubere (alum), JRU's Ry Dela Rosa, Agem Miranda, and Philip Paniamogan (alum), LPU's Jaycee Marcelino, Jayvee Marcelino, and Kevin Lacap (alum), and Mapua's Laurenz Victoria, Christian Buñag, and Yousef Taha (alum) also comprise Team Heroes.
In volleyball, Regine Arocha and setter Sarah Verutiao will reunite with Lady Chief quee Jovy Prado for Team Heroes, which will be handled by Obet Javier and assisted by Richard Estacio, Lhando Ortega, and Fritz Michael Santos.
Also in Team Heroes are Season 93 MVP former Lady Bomber Shola Alvarez and current JRU stars Dolly Versoza and Mary May Ruiz.
Completing the cast are Kathrine Almazan, Kristine Magallanes and Arianne Agustia (alumna) of the Lady Generals, Bien Juanillo, Alexa Rafael, and Chi Sindayen (alumna) of the Lady Pirates, and Lorraine Barias, Jonina Fernandez, and Kat Racelis (alumna) of the Lady Cardinals.
Former league MVP Gretchel Soltones of the Lady Stags will be the main attraction for Team Saints, together with Klarissa Abriam, setter Jewel Lai, and Rachel Austero (alumna) of the Lady Blazers, Julienne Castro, Chamberlaine Cuñada, and Mhae Mendoza (alumna) of the Lady Knights, and Cesca Racraquin, Kim Manzano, and Ces Molina (alumna) of the Lady Red Spikers.
Also part of the squad are San Sebastian's Jewelle Bermillo and Kamille Amaka, and Perpetual Help's Jenny Gaviola, Shyra Umandal, and Cindy Imbo (alumna), with Macky Cariño as head coach and Marcelo Joaquin Jr, Allan Jay Sala, and John Patrick Ramos as assistants. – Rappler.com