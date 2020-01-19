MANILA, Philippines – Where is Evan Nelle?

That is the question even the San Beda Red Lions are asking as rumors of transfers start to swirl around their prized young point guard on Sunday, January 19.

"For now, we still don't know what Evan's plan is," admitted San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez. "He missed the last few practices and have yet to hear from him."

This development comes on the heels of Nelle's rumored transfer to the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP, as first reported by Randolph Leongson of Spin.ph.

Nelle has been a huge revelation for the retooling Red Lions after the departure of current PBA rising stars Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon.

In just his second year donning the feared red and white, the 21-year-old guard did very well in filling Bolick's shoes as he finished with averages of 10.2 points, an NCAA-best 6.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

However, the MVP runner-up's efforts fell short as the Letran Knights escaped their rivals with the NCAA Season 95 championship.

Few years back, it was quite the opposite move for Bolick, who rose to collegiate superstardom after leaving the Archers to make a name for himself in the Red Lions' den.

If ever Nelle does jump ship to Taft from Mendiola, La Salle will gain a worthy successor to the graduating Aljun Melecio, especially after the departure of top prospect Joel Cagulangan to the UP Fighting Maroons.

The retooling Green Archers also recently tapped veteran mentor Derrick Pumaren as their new head coach. – Rappler.com