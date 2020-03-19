MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA officially terminated Season 95 on Thursday, March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA policy board arrived at the decision in a teleconference among the presidents of each member school as the safety of the student-athletes, fans and officials were prioritized.

"The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has announced through the policy board of Season 95 president Francisco Cayco of season host Arellano University that NCAA Season 95 is terminated," Cayco said in a statement.

"This was arrived at after consultation with policy board members. First and foremost what was considered was the safety of the athletes, students, fans, and officials."

Eight events – indoor volleyball, football, lawn tennis, soft tennis, track and field, under-15 basketball, beach volleyball and the cheerdance competition – were canceled

But the board said it will discuss the extension of eligibility of graduating players from the affected sports in a seaprate meeting, which Cayco said will be held "when the situation of coronavirus gets better."

"Eligibility matters of athletes being raised shall be discussed later," the statement said.

Cayco also confirmed to Rappler that no winner will be declared in the ongoing tournaments and no school will be awarded the general championship. – Rappler.com