MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA plans to host only 4 sporting events in Season 96 as many schools financially reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyceum of the Philippines University athletics director Hercules Callanta revealed that the NCAA is aiming to maintain mandatory sports basketball, volleyball, swimming and track and field.

There are also plans of exploring online sports as schools are mandated to shift to distance learning.

"The NCAA has to be able to look at some alternatives such as suspending first the traditional sports events, and possibly coming up with events that can be played as exhibition or well, over the internet," said Callanta in an interview on the Pinoy Athletics Facebook page on Thursday, June 4.

"This has to be done, because otherwise, we will all end up stopping everything."

Callanta also said the NCAA board is ready to accommodate all the needs of the member schools as it doesn't want to let any school take a leave of absence next season.

"First and foremost, the NCAA will not make it difficult for the member institution, who is already hard-pressed to participate, even in just one tournament, or in one competition," explained Callanta.

"So, as far as the NCAA schools are concerned, I don't think there will be anyone among the member schools who will take a leave of absence for next year."

But the Lyceum athletics director admitted some NCAA schools had to cut down their pool of athletes even for major sports. Since most athletes were sent home to their provinces, allowances also stopped.

"No matter how much you try to get something from the schools, if the schools cannot deliver anymore because of the low revenues coming from very limited collection or even very limited enrollment, then it becomes a problem already," said Callanta.