Green Archers' 9-2 record secures them a slot in the final 4

Published 4:15 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The De La Salle Univeristy (DLSU) Green Archers secured their final 4 spot with a win over the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, 99-78, on Wednesday, October 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers prevented a repeat of Alvin Pasaol's record-breaking game against them in the first round. The Red Warriors also failed to ride on the momentum of their win against the Fighting Maroons with their lackluster offense in the Wednesday game.

The Green Archers got off to an early start that saw Ricci Rivero put DLSU up by 10 points (14-4) with 5:40 left in the first. Alvin Pasaol then led the Red Warriors to chase the Green Archers with a 10-0 run, punctuated by the two triples he made in the quarter alone.

Ricci Rivero and Kib Montalbo immediately buried triples of their own and Justin Baltazar makes a buzzer-beating bucket to cap off the 8-2 run late in the first frame.

Despite being able to pull away the lead in the second period, Ben Mbala also picked up a technical foul with 4:31 left in the first half as he threw down the ball towards Philip Manalang.

The Green Archers held onto the lead throughout the second half as the third quarter saw Santi Santillan slam it home via a nifty assist from Andrei Caracut to make it a 25-point lead for DLSU.

Jason Varilla attempted to salvage the Red Warriors by draining back-to-back corner triples, but Baltazar and Josh Gonzalez also shot from the deep to close out the 3rd period.

Pasaol's efforts to cut the deficit were not enough to come close to the Green Archers' score, as the DLSU ended the game with a 21-point cushion.

This sends the Red Warriors in danger of falling out of the final 4 contention. A loss against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, October 28, will end their hopes of getting in the final 4.

Mbala continued to lead the Green Archers, recording a double-double fo 25 points and 14 rebounds, whille passing 2 assists and making 1 steal. Santillan also registered a double-double behind Mbala where he tallied 14 points and grabbed 11 boards.

Pasaol scored higher than his average as he had a 23-point outing and grabbed 9 boards, 5 of which are offensive. Mark Olayon followed with 18 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists.

This win puts the Green Archers at a 9-2 record, while the Red Warriors fall to 3-8 in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball tournament.

The Scores

DLSU (99) – Mbala 25, Santillan 14, Ricci Rivero 13, Baltazar 13, Melecio 7, Tratter 6, Montalbo 5, Prince Rivero 4, Caracut 3, Go 3, Gonzales 3, Paraiso 2, Tero 1, Capacio 0.

UE (78) – Pasaol 23, Olayon 18, Derige 9, Varilla 8, Maloles 6, Acuno 6, Cullar 4, Bartolome 2, Cruz 2, Manalang 0, Conner 0, Gagate 0.

Quarter Scores: 28-18, 53-34, 77-55, 99-78.

– Rappler.com