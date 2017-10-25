Papi Sarr and Jerrick Ahanmisi save the Falcons from an upset

Published 6:45 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons survive a scare from the winless University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers, 75-70, on Wednesday, October 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The final frame saw a chance for the Growling Tigers to earn their first win despite being eliminated from the final four contention.

But Papi Sarr's perfect outing from the line and Jerrick Ahamisi's jumper before the last minute of the game sealed the win for the Soaring Falcons, even though Carlos Escalambre made a triple with 14 seconds left in the game.

Regie Basibas lifted the Growling Tigers with 8 points early in the first quarter to take the lead and make attempts to tie the score after the Falcons led by two points. Sean Manganti's triple, however, erased the Growling Tigers' early lead.

After Robbie Manalang opened the second period with a triple, the game went into a scoring drought for 4 minutes until Jeepy Faundo ended it with a putback. Escalambre's and Basibas' efforts then allowed UST to get within one point.

With 1:40 left in the first half, Escalambre's baseline jumper nabbed the lead for the Growing Tigers but the Falcons answered back with two triples not long after to still hold the lead for Adamson at the half (37-33).

The second half featured a tighter battle between both teams, as UST's efforts tied the score thrice before Jordan Sta Ana completed a 3-point play that got the Growling Tigers ahead by one (48-47).

Ahanmisi came up big for the Falcons scoring a total of 21 points, but his heroics mattered more when he made 11/21 points in the final frame. Sarr followed by registering a double-double of 12 points and 14 boards.

Basibas broke out with 17 points, followed by Jeepy Faundo and Steve Akomo who recorded double-doubles (points-rebounds) of 12-12 and 10-17, respectively.

This win continues to seal the Falcons at 3rd seed with a 7-4 record, while the Growling Tigers fall to 0-11 in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball tournament.

The Scores

AdU (75) – Ahanmisi 21, Sarr 12, Pingoy 7, Ochea 7, Espeleta 6, Manganti 5, Lojera 5, Camacho 4, Manalang 3, Mustre 3, Hill 2, Bernardo 0, Zaldivar 0, Chua 0.

UST (70) – Basibas 17, Faundo 12, Akomo 10, De Guzman 9, Escalambre 8, Sta. Ana 7, Caunan 4, Lee 3, Macasaet 0, Garcia 0, Romero 0.

Quarter Scores: 22-19, 37-33, 48-49, 75-70.

– Rappler.com