Team captain Lin Javier, co-captain Alyssa Leonardo and Season 80 MVP Nicole Albo join us on Rappler Talk

Published 3:40 PM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After 7 long years, The De La Salle University Lady Shuttlers are the UAAP Season 80 Women's Badminton champions.

The Lady Shuttlers brought their first title back to Taft since Season 72 on Sunday, October 22 as they bested the 3-time defending champions University of the Philippines Lady Maroons in the finals showdown.

Rappler visits Lady Shuttlers captains Lin Javier and Alyssa Leonardo, along with Season 80 women's badminton Most Valuable Player Nicole Albo on their homecourt to discuss their championship win.

– Rappler.com