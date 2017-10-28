This is the Blue Eagles' biggest blowout win of 24 points in the UAAP Season 80

Published 4:02 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles blew out the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, 97-73, on Saturday, October 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This win puts the Ateneo Blue Eagles at a 11-0 record, and the Katipunan-based team also clinched a twice-to-beat advantage. The Red Warriors, for their part fell to a 3-9 record.

Coach Tab Baldwin's squad completed Ateneo's biggest blowout win of 24 points in the final frame as Kris Porter's bucket gives Ateneo their biggest lead of 31 points with 3:32 left in the game.

The Blue Eagles got off to an early 7-2 start, as Anton Asistio drained the first triple of the game. The Red Warriors then picked up the pace, and Alvin Pasaol's bucket at 3:09 mark of the first quarter took the lead from the Blue Eagles (15-13).

The Red Warriors did not hold the lead for long as the Blue Eagles immediately answered back with an 8-0 run capped off by another Asistio triple.

The Blue Eagles stretched the lead to 17 points in the second quarter, punctuated by triples from Jolo Mendoza, Anton Asistio, and Thirdy Ravena.

The third quarter saw sophomore Ateneo guard Gian Mamuyac make his first triple in the UAAP that gave the Blue Eagles a 20-point lead the 4:57 mark of the third frame. Only rookie Troy Malilin has not made a triple in the UAAP in the Ateneo roster.

Ravena continued to lead the Blue Eagles, scoring 17 points and grabbing 8 rebounds, while passing out 4 assists. Mendoza came up big in this game to score 100% from the field and the line, contributing 13 points.

UE rookie Mark Maloles topscored for the Red Warriors with 20 points, and Mark Olayon followed with 15 points.

UE star forward Pasaol was held down to only 8 points, which registered way below his average of 22.3 points prior to the match.

The Scores

Ateneo (97) – Ravena 17, Mendoza 13, Tolentino 12, Verano 12, Asistio 9, Porter 9, Mike Nieto 7, Ikeh 7, Mamuyac 3, Matt Nieto 2, Go 2, Black 2, Andrade 2, Tio 0, White 0.

UE (73) – Maloles 20, Olayon 15, Pasaol 8, Bartolome 7, Varilla 5, Cullar 5, Derige 4, Acuño 4, Manalang 3, Conner 2, Toribio 0, Cruz 0.

Quarter Scores: 21-18, 48-35, 71-52, 97-73.

– Rappler.com