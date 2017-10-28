Desiderio's triple with 1.1 seconds left in the game seals the win for UP

Published 6:34 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons' emerged victorious over the the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, 59-56, on Saturday, October 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After trailing the Tamaraws for much of the game, the Fighting Maroons took the lead back with an 13-0 run capped of by a Jun Manzo bucket. FEU's Jasper Parker drained a triple with 32 seconds left in the game that tied the score at 56-all.

With the game on the line, Paul Desiderio connected on a dagger step back three with 1.1 remaining in the 4th quarter to seal the win for UP.

The Tamaraws had a strong start to the game as they dominated the first quarter for an 11-point cushion (18-7), capped off by the back-to-back triples of Wendell Comboy and Ron Ramirez.

The Fighting Maroons locked down the Tamaraws and opened a 17-0 run in the following quarter that was highlighted by Desiderio's 4-point play and Manzo's triple.

Parker went back-to-back from beyond the arc to tie the score at 24-all but the Fighting Maroons managed to break away from the stalemate with an 8-1 run.

FEU answered back hard in the third quarter as Arvin Tolentino went on a solo 10-0 run and the Tamaraws limited UP to only 5 points.

Desiderio managed to topscore for the Fighting Maroons by nailing 15 points despite only making 6-of-23 from the field, while grabbing 5 rebounds. Ibrahim Outtara recorded a double-double of 10 points and 15 boards.

Parker led the FEU team with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists and shot 100% from beyond the arc. Tolentino followed with 12 points, which were all from the second half of the game.

This win for UP puts both teams at a 5-6 record in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball tournament.

The Scores

UP (59) - Desiderio 15, Ouattara 10, Manzo 7, Gomez de Liaño Ju. 7, Gomez de Liaño Ja. 6, Lim 6, Vito 5, Lao 2, Jaboneta 1, Webb 0, Prado 0, Dario 0, Ricafort 0, Battad 0, Romero 0.

FEU (56) - Parker 13, Tolentino 12, Dennison 9, Comboy 6, Trinidad 4, Cani 3, Orizu 3, Ramirez 3, Tuffin 2, Eboña 1, Iñigo 0.

Quarter scores: 14-18, 32-25, 37-47, 59-56.

– Rappler.com