The Green Archers reset the record for the biggest blowout win this season, defeating UST by 35 points

Published 4:15 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers once again subjected the University Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers to a blowout victory, 94-59, on Sunday, October 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers reset the record for the biggest margin of victory of the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball tournament with their 35-point win. The previous record was their 29-point victory over the Growling Tigers in the first round.

The win allows the Green Archers to inch towards clinching a twice-to-beat advantage, which is dependent on results of the game between the Adamson Soaring Falcons vs the National University (NU) Bulldogs later today.

A loss by the Adamson Falcons to the Bulldogs will secure the twice-to-beat advantage for the Green Archers.

The Growling Tigers were able to start strong against Green Archers as Marvin Lee and Steve Akomo led the scoring. Back-to-back buckets from Ben Mbala gave the Green Archers the lead in the last 2:58 minutes of the first.

UST was unable to stay close to the Green Archers, as the defending champions outscored the Growling Tigers 25-8 in the second quarter.

The Green Archers began their domination with a 14-0 run that pulled away the lead, capped off by a Ricci Rivero 3-point play.

The Taft-based squad further crushed the Growling Tigers in a stretch that saw the lead swell to 42 points via back-to-back triples by Aljun Melecio with 6:30 left in the game.

This win puts the Green Archers at a 10-2 record, while the Growling Tigers remain winless at 0-12 record in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball standings.