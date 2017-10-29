The Soaring Falcons survive the Bulldogs' fourth quarter run to hold on to victory

Published 6:37 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Adamson Soaring Falcons triumphed over the National University (NU) Bulldogs, 90-77, to secure sole possession of third place in the standings on Sunday, October 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons took the win at the expense of the Bulldogs, who were also missing the services of their team captain Matt Salem who has been diagnosed with dengue on Friday, October 27.

After Nick Abatayo drew first blood with an and-1 play in the opening moments of the game, Adamson never looked back as they replied with a strong 17-2 run in the first quarter that was ignited by Jerrick Ahanmisi's triple.

Robbie Manalang connected on a step-back triple and completed the 4-point play in the last two seconds of the first quarter to bring the Soaring Falcons' lead to 20 points at the end of the first period.

The Adamson Falcons waxed hot from beyond the arc as they drained a total of 11 triples by halftime, punctuated by Jordan Espeleta's buzzer beating halfcourt shot.

After trailing the Falcons by 28 points in third, the Bulldogs made a desperation run in the final frame with their 22-4 run, capping it off with a J-jay Alejandro three-pointer to cut the deficit to 8, 78-70. But it was too little, too late as Adamson held on to victory.

Ahanmisi and Espeleta scored 16 points apiece and sank 4 triples each for the Soaring Falcons. Papi Sarr recorded a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Alejandro led the Bulldogs with a double-double of his own of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while passing out 3 assists.

The Adamson Falcons bring their record to 8-4 while the Bulldogs fall to 4-5 in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball standings.

The Scores

AdU (90) – Ahanmisi 16, Espeleta 16, Sarr 14, Manalang 14, Pingoy 7, Manganti 7, Lojera 5, Camacho 4, Mustre 3, Bernardo 2, Zaldivar 2, Ochea 0, Hill 0, Paranada 0, Chua 0.

NU (77) – Alejandro 18, Diputado 14, Yu 8, Mosqueda 7, Tibayan 6, Morido 6, Abatayo 5, Aquino 4, Cauilan 3, Joson 2, Gaye 2, Rangel 2, Lastimosa 0, Bartlett 0.

Quarter Scores: 32-12, 57-35, 72-48, 90-77.

– Rappler.com