Ahanmisi credits Manalang and Pingoy for their great passing

Published 8:20 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – True to their name for once in a long while, the third-seeded Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons kept soaring high after dropping the listless National University (NU) Bulldogs, 90-77, on Sunday, October 29 for their 8th win in 12 games.

With co-captain Matt Salem out sick for the 6th place but still-competing Bulldogs, the Falcons pounced early and hard with an endless barrage of threes, ending with 32 points and a 20-point lead in the first frame alone. By halftime, 3 Adamson players were already in double-digit points as they cruised to a comfortable 57-35 lead.

The story of the game didn’t change until the final few minutes of the 4th quarter, when co-captain Jayjay Alejandro and Rev Diputado combined for 19 of the Bulldogs’ 29-point period. With their lead almost erased, Jerrick Ahanmisi pulled up a jumper as the Falcons stretched the lead to 85-72.

For the second straight game, the red-hot Ahanmisi topscored for Adamson with 16 points on a 4-of-8 clip from downtown. After leading with 21 points on 3-of-7 treys last game, that puts him at a total of 7 made threes in 15 tries from beyond the arc, for a 46.7% 3PT percentage over two games. Incidentally, the Falcons are on a two-game winning streak heading into the season’s crucial home stretch.

Ahanmisi credits this to the arrival of the league’s new top thief, Jerie Pingoy. Along with the graduating Rob Manalang, Pingoy has created a deadly backcourt combination of double floor generals with high basketball IQ and reliable shooting.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Ahanmisi of the addition. “He’s a great facilitator. He’s a great passer also. For him, [it’s good] as long as he could be passing and also creating for other people.”

A true testament of this development is tonight’s game, where Pingoy and Manalang combined for 10 of the team’s 22 total assists. NU as a whole only had 5 more helpers than the Falcon point guards.

For shooters like Ahanmisi, having two great passers at least for this season makes the game almost too easy. Heading full speed into their second-straight Final Four appearance, Adamson will surely appreciate all the leadership they can get. – Rappler.com