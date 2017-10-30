National University guns for 5-peat, while UP Pep returns to #UAAPCDC2017

Published 3:59 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 80 Cheerdance Competition (CDC) will be held on Saturday, December 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The order of performances are as follows:

Dance groups, National University (NU) Pep Squad, De La Salle University (DLSU) Animo squad, Adamson Pep Squad, Far Eastern University (FEU) Cheering Squad, University of the East Pep Squad, University of the Philippines (UP) Pep Squad, University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troup and Ateneo's Blue Babble Battalion will continue to carry their schools colors in the competition.

This year will see the NU Pep Squad aim for their 5th straight championship and the return of the UP Pep Squad to the UAAP Cheer Dance competition after last year's protest.

FEU Cheering Squad took the second place honors, while Adamson Pep Squad landed 3rd on the podium in the 2016 UAAP Cheer Dance competition. – Rappler.com