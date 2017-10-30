Ateneo de Manila University President Fr Jett Villarin posts on Facebook Coach Tai's final status

Published 8:05 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Following talks about coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit's status, Ateneo de Manila University president Fr Jose Ramon T. Villarin, in a Facebook note, said the Thai coach will remain with the Ateneo women's volleyball team.

"I would like to inform everyone that Coach Tai is still with the team. In fact, I just had a meeting with Coach Tai and our athletics people this morning," wrote Villarin.

This was the decision reached after a meeting – originally set as an exit interview – among Coach Tai, Fr Villarin, and the Ateneo's University Athletics Office members on Monday morning, October 30.

Fr Villarin will schedule a talk with members of the Ateneo Lady Eagles to try to resolve internal issues. – Rappler.com