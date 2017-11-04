The Blue Eagles pull away from a close third quarter to remain undefeated

Published 4:28 PM, November 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Top seed Ateneo Blue Eagles soared over the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers, 102-83, on Saturday, November 4, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles remained undefeated with a 12-0 record, while the Growling Tigers fell to 0-13 in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball tournament.

The Blue Eagles got off to a strong 7-0 start to the game and pulled the lead away despite the Growling Tigers' efforts to close into the undefeated team.

The Growling Tigers took the lead (35-33) for the first time in the second quarter via Jeepy Faundo's putback with 3:23 left in the first half.

After tying the game at 35-all, Thirdy Ravena went back-to-back as he converted on the fast break off a steal from Enrique Caunan and drew the foul from Christian Garcia.

The Blue Eagles further stretched the lead as Gian Mamuyac went on a solo 6-2 run to put Ateneo up by 10 points at halftime.

With 3:24 left in the third quarter, Ateneo rookie Troy Malilin buries his first three of the season, marking the fact that each Blue Eagle in the roster has made a shot from beyond the arc.

The Growling Tigers closed in on the Blue Eagles with a 15-4 run to get within 4 points (74-70) as the minutes of the third quarter died out.

The Blue Eagles fended off the Growling Tigers in the final frame that was punctuated by Ravena's dunk off Chibueze Ikeh's offensive rebound at the last 2:18 minutes of the game.

With two more elimination games remaining in the season, the Blue Eagles are underway with their hopes of closing out the second round with a 14-0 record.

The Growling Tigers, on the other hand, are one loss away from a sweep in the league. – Rappler.com