The Green Archers are on a 6-game winning streak after beating the Bulldogs

Published 6:49 PM, November 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers are on a 6-game winning streak as they defeated the National University (NU) Bulldogs, 101-76, on Saturday, November 4, at the Araneta Coliseum.

This win allows the Green Archers to lock in their 2nd seed (11-2) in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball standings, while the 6th-seeded Bulldogs (4-8) are one loss away from falling out of the final 4 contention.

The Bulldogs tipped the game off to a 5-0 start punctuated by a J-Jay Alejandro triple. As the pace of the game picked up, the Green Archers overcame the early deficit with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Green Archers powered the second frame with a 10-2 run that allowed them to stretch the lead to double digits.

Alejandro stopped the bleeding for the Bulldogs by burying another 3, marking his 4th triple in the first half.

The Bulldogs were unable to come close to the Green Archers in the second half as they could not lock down DLSU's offense. The Green Archers pulled the lead away to seal the win with their players waxing hot from beyond the arc during the 4th quarter.

The Green Archers will face the undefeated Blue Eagles on Sunday, November 12 in the last game of the second round. – Rappler.com