'Definitely the last thing we wanted to do was insult our opponents who we respect,' says Ateneo Blue Eagles Assistant Coach Sandy Arespacochaga

Published 6:42 PM, November 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In what was otherwise a routine 102-83 win for the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles against University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers, Thirdy Ravena sent shockwaves throughout the Araneta Coliseum with a soul-crushing cock-back slam over Oliver Escalambre. This late into the season, Ravena may just have snatched the Dunk of the Year crown over Adamson’ Tyrus Hill.

However, it was not the last dunk the Tigers had to absorb, as rookie Eagle Troy Mallillin slammed one more for good measure. With the shot clock already off and the game already decided, Mallillin's late dunk did not sit well with UST’s assistant coaches, who audibly complained about it to UAAP Commissioner and Board Executive Director Rene “Rebo” Saguisag Jr near the teams’ locker rooms.

Apparently, it also did not sit well with Ateneo’s coaches and veteran players who tried to stop the rookie from dunking, according to Assistant Coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

"We were trying to tell Troy not [to dunk], but he got carried away – he’s a rookie,” he said. “But definitely, I’m sure sinabihan na [siya] ni Coach Tab (I’m sure Coach Tab already reprimanded him)."

"No disrespect meant from him at all," Arespacochaga added. "He’s a young guy, he got carried away with the situation. We’re gonna tell him. Actually, I was gonna tell Coach Bobby [Jose] kaso nag-start na ['yung school hymn] (but the school hymn already started)."

"I tried to catch him or one of the assistant coaches and tried to tell them. It doesn’t mean that Troy has a bad attitude."

Arespacochaga stressed that there was "no disrespect" meant by the overenthusiastic rookie.

"Definitely the last thing we wanted to do was insult our opponents who we respect. They really played well and put up a fight, and we expected them to do that. No disrespect meant by Troy, and like I said, sinabihan na siya kanina at sasabihan pa ulit namin {he was already told off earlier and we would remind him again) so in the future that doesn’t happen again," he said. – Rappler.com