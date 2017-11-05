The Tamaraws keep the fire burning for a Final 4 spot

Published 4:23 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws ended their two-game losing streak with a win over the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, 79-63, on Sunday, November 5, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws (6-6) came from behind to take the win, as they waxed hot from beyond the arc in the 4th quarter. This victory for the Morayta-based team keeps their Final 4 bid alive in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball tournament.

But the loss for the Red Warriors (3-10) eliminates them from Final 4 contention.

FEU held the lead for most of the first quarter until Philip Manalang dished the ball to Mark Maloles, who finished the play with a floater to grab the lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter.

FEU continued to make attempts – especially from the 3-point line – but the team went cold during the whole second period.

At the half, the Tamaraws had already made 13 turnovers – another factor that allowed the Red Warriors to maintain the lead.

The 3rd quarter saw the Tamaraws take the lead once again via a Jojo Trinidad corner triple at the 8:10 mark of the period.

The Red Warriors stayed close as they tied the score twice before FEU made a 6-0 run. But the Tamaraws collapsed once again late in the 3rd quarter as the Red Warriors answered back with a 6-0 run of their own to head into the final frame tied at 49-all. – Rappler.com