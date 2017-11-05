The Soaring Falcons' second-half offense locks in their solo 3rd spot in the Final 4

Published 6:47 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Adamson Soaring Falcons sealed their Final 4 appearance at 3rd place at the expense of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, 86-70, on Sunday, November 5, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Falcons prevented a final quarter meltdown, as they responded to the Fighting Maroons' opening 10-2 run in the 4th quarter with a 12-0 run of their own.

UP led by 7 points (15-8) early in the first quarter, but Adamson answered back with an 8-0 run to take the lead. The Soaring Falcons managed to get ahead by one point at the end of the first quarter as both teams fought neck-and-neck.

UP stayed close to Adamson, picking up the pace during the second period. But the Falcons fended off the Maroons' athletic plays orchestrated by Jun Manzo during the last minutes of the quarter, to gain an 8-point advantage at the half (39-31).

By halftime, Papi Sarr already recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards. The Falcons only committed two fouls compared to UP's 9, limiting the Fighting Maroons to only one free throw.

The Falcons stretched the lead to 23 points as they made a 17-2 run that was capped off by Sarr's 3-point play.

The Fighting Maroons attemped to rally back without Manzo as he nursed his ankle, but fouls were called on the Katipunan-based squad that irked the crowd.

UP crowd getting intense as they are chanting "LUTO" during the timeout called by the Fighting Maroons. @RapplerSports #UAAPSeason80 pic.twitter.com/0epDAJqbws — Bee Go (@beebeego09) November 5, 2017

Sarr continued to lead the Falcons as he bolstered his double-double to attain his season high of 25 points and 17 rebounds. Pingoy dropped 15 points, passed out 8 assists and made 6 steals.

Paul Desiderio topscored for the Fighting Maroons with 20 points, while Manzo followed with 15 points. Javi Gomez de Liano registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards.

This win gave the Soaring Falcons a 9-4 record, while the Fighting Maroons fell to 5-7 in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball tournament.

The Scores

AdU (86) – Sarr 25, Pingoy 15, Ahanmisi 11, Manalang 10, Espeleta 8, Manganti 5, Ochea 4, Hill 4, Camacho 4, Lojera 0, Mustre 0, Bernardo 0, Paranada 0.

UP (70) – Desiderio 20, Manzo 15, Gomez de Liano 10, Vito 6, Lim 4, Dario 3, Jaboneta 3, Webb 3, Ouattara 2, Romero 2, Lao 2, Harris 0, Prado 0.

Quarter Scores: 18-17, 39-31, 69-50, 86-70.

– Rappler.com