Published 9:29 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two years ago, the Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons snatched a 75-74 win from the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers. With the Falcons only having two wins prior to the upset, few to none expected that they would trump the contending Archers.

Adamson still finished dead-last with 3 wins and 11 losses, but the damage had been done, as their win ultimately sent La Salle out of reach from the Final 4 with a 6-8 record, just one loss behind the playoff-bound National University (NU) Bulldogs.

In the immediate aftermath, cameras zoomed in on a rookie Papi Sarr, who was visibly elated as he jumped around the court after the one-point upset.

Fast forward into the present, the Falcons clinched their 9th overall win and their 2nd-straight playoff appearance. On the back of Sarr’s season-high 25 points and 17 rebounds, Adamson emerged victorious, 86-70, in an emotionally-charged bout with the 5th placers and former fellow cellar-dweller University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

After being reminded of that La Salle win, Sarr just couldn’t contain his emotions.

"I’m happy, I’m happy," said the Cameroonian big man. "In my first year, I [didn’t go] to the Final 4, so I’m just trying to enjoy anytime – any practice, anywhere."

"Now I’m lucky we have what we needed,” he added. “Like the coaching staff – all those things – they really make [things] work. They worked hard for this. So, now what I can do is just to enjoy."

But Sarr knew the job was far from finished as they now enter into a playoff rematch with defending champion DLSU.

"This time we will not just be contented to be in [the] Final 4, we’re looking for it all and be in the finals," he said. "We’re going to fight for the final now. I’m just happy and I’m proud to be [an] Adamsonian because at least, Adamson in my time can be in the Final 4. So why not go for the finals?"

Indeed, why not? The Falcons have been grounded for too long this decade, and now, they’re hungry for change. Best of luck, big man. – Rappler.com