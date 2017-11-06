Coach Tai and the Lady Eagles will continue to aim for the Season 80 volleyball championship together

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo de Manila University President Fr Jose Ramon T Villarin released an official memo for the university community, on Monday, November 6, stating that the Coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit and the Ateneo Women's Volleyball team will be working together for the UAAP Season 80 championship.

"In view of all this, I am happy to announce that both Coach Tai and the Ateneo Women’s Team will continue to work together to make this season’s campaign successful," wrote Villarin.

"One important common denominator in these gatherings is what I saw to be the shared desire of both Coach Tai and the Lady Eagles to apply themselves wholeheartedly to representing our school and doing their best to play for the championship," said Villarin.

"And to achieve this, they know that they have to make the needed adjustments and mutual accommodation in their preparations."

The statement was released to protect the team's image from public speculation that arose from their internal concerns in the past week.

Last October 30, Villarin also issued an official announcement on his Facebook account that Bundit will continue to hold the head coach position. – Rappler.com