Published 1:11 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines –The fiercest rivalry of the UAAP will meet for the second time at 4 pm on Sunday, November 12, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles are currently undefeated in the league, while the De La Salle University Green Archers are on a 6-game winning streak.

In their first round matchup, Matt Nieto made both his charities in the last 3.9 seconds of the game to seal the victory for the Blue Eagles by one point (76-75).

La Salle's starting point guard Aljun Melecio will be back for the rivalry action, as he missed the previous clash due to dengue. Melecio will be matching up with his former UAAP Juniors rival Nieto, who is currently among the best point guards in the UAAP.

Small forwards Thirdy Ravena and Ricci Rivero will lead their respective teams by providing the energy to the game. Rivero leads Ravena in outside shooting, while the Blue Eagle has been more dominant on the glass.

