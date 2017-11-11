The NU Bullpups defeat the UE Junior Warriors, 107-69

Published 2:00 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Bullpups could not have started their season better after punishing the University of the East (UE) Junior Warriors, 107-69, on opening day of the UAAP Season 80 boys' basketball tournament at the Arena in San Juan on Saturday, November 11.

It was complete NU domination from the get-go as the Bullpups raced to a 26-point lead by halftime, 60-34. They then pulled away much further in the second half where they tasted a 40-point advantage, their biggest of the game.

Five Bullpups reached double figures with Matthew Manalang dropping a team-high 20 points on top of 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists.

Rhayyan Amsali and Terrence Fortea chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, for NU while Paolo Javillonar and Cyril Gonzales added 10 apiece.

The Bullpups controlled the game inside after scoring 30 more points in the paint and by having a 44-point rebound advantage.

Agem Miranda starred for the Junior Warriors with a game-high 21 points to go with 10 boards, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks but accounted for 12 of UE's 26 turnovers.

Scores:

NU (107): Manalang 20, Amsali 12, Fortea 11, Javillonar 10, Gonzales 10, Oczon 8, Puray 8, Pangilinan 7, Malonzo 6, Coyoca 4, Felisida 4, Dayrit 4, Pradella 2, Minerva 1, Vinoya 0.

UE (69): Miranda 21, Encelan 12, Dichoso 11, Tajonera 9, Villarta 8, Policarpio 6, Almacen 2, Lopez 0, Santos 0, Varon 0.

Quarter scores: 33-17, 60-34, 86-54, 107-69.

– Rappler.com