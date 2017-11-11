Kai Sotto and SJ Belangel lead the Blue Eaglets to their first victory of the season

Published 2:58 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eaglets sapped strength from Kai Sotto and SJ Belangel to pull off an 82-64 win over the Adamson University Baby Falcons in the opening day of the UAAP Season 80 boys’ basketball tournament at the Arena in San Juan Saturday, November 11.

Sotto submitted a statline of 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 blocks in less than 23 minutes of play off the bench while Belangel poured in 22 points on an ultra-efficient 80% shooting to go with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Down by 21 points in the first few minutes of the last period, 48-69, the Baby Falcons tried to mount a comeback behind an 11-3 run that cut their deficit to just 13, 59-72.

However, the Blue Eaglets went on their own 10-2 run, capped by back-to-back buckets from Belangel, to put the game beyond Adamson’s reach.

Dave Ildefonso added 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3, assists and two steals for the Blue Eaglets.

Jose Sabandal paced the Baby Falcons with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and two steals but needed help from his teammates as Didat Hanapi was the only other Adamson player to score in double figures with 15 points.

Ateneo had 17 more rebounds, 9 more blocksm and 7 more assists than the Baby Falcons.

The Scores

Ateneo (82): Sotto 24, Belangel 22, Ildefonso 17, David 8, Manuel 5, Credo 4, Chiu 2, Angeles 0, Escalona 0, Diaz 0, Jaymalin 0, Gusi 0, Ong 0, Lopa 0, Tanedo 0.

Adamson (64): Sabandal 21, Hanapi 15, Doria Adam 8, Doria Andrey 6, Manlapaz 6, Prodigo 3, Santos 3, Perez 2, Engbino 0, Baculio 0, Canoy 0, Sevilla 0, Santos 0, Padilla 0.

Quarter scores: 26-14, 50-34, 65-41, 82-64.