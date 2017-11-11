Defending champions FEU Baby Tams manage to survive a last quarter rally by Zobel

Published 4:31 PM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champions Far Eastern University Baby Tamaraws survived a late scare from the De La Salle-Zobel en route to a 71-67 win in the opening day of the UAAP Season 80 boys’ basketball tournament at the Arena in San Juan Saturday, November 11.

Zobel, which was down by as much as 15, trimmed a 10-point deficit in the payoff period to just 3 points off a 10-3 run sparked by Nat Consejo’s 6 points, 67-70, with a little under a minute left.

But Zobel could not complete the comeback as Rogil Carlos bricked his potential game-tying triple.

LJ Gonzales, who had 16 points – highlighted by a buzzer-beating shot from beyond halfcourt to end the third quarter – 7 assists and 6 rebounds for FEU, then split his charities to make it a two-possession game.

RJ Abarrientos added 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and two steals for the Baby Tamaraws while Xyrus Torres chipped in 10 markers.

It was a rough shooting day for Zobel as it buried only 4 of its 20 attempts from long range.

Chris Calimag paced La Salle with a game-high 17 points but was minus-3 when on the court. Consejo had 15 while Raven Cortez produced a double-double of 14 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Scores

FEU (71): Gonzales 16, Abarrientos 11, Torres 10, Tolentico 8, Sajonia 8, Alforque 6, Ona 6, Celso 4, Boc 2, Barasi 0, Bautista 0, Mariano 0, Libago 0.

La Salle (67): Calimag 17, Consejo 15, Cortez 14, Barcuma 8, Carlos 5, Damis 2, Favis 2, Udal 2, Pascual 2, Terrado 0, Vesagas 0, Santos 0, Chavez 0, Buncayo 0.

Quarter scores: 18-15, 33-24, 59-46, 71-67.