Captain Kib Montalbo redeems himself to come up big for the Green Archers

Published 6:38 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers exacted revenge on the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 79-76, on Sunday, November 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Kib Montalbo's jumper capped La Salle's 8-0 run to take the lead at 77-76 with 40 seconds remaining.

The rivalry match delivered its promised intensity as both teams went into a defensive battle and traded leads 8 times during the first half alone.

The Blue Eagles ended the first quarter with a 10-1 run – punctuated by Isaac Go's back-to-back inside buckets – that gave Ateneo the 5-point lead heading into the third quarter.

Ben Mbala powered the Green Archers' offense through the second quarter, but the Season 79 MVP had a bad fall in attempt to grab an offensive rebound at the 4:06 mark of the second quarter.

Matt Nieto's top-of-the-key triple and Raffy Verano's back-to-back baskets allowed Ateneo to nab the lead again, but Mbala's and-1 play and Ricci Rivero's triple got La Salle ahead by two points at the half (37-35).

