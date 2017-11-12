The Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Tiger Judokas are declared co-champions, but their tie will still be reviewed by the UAAP board

Published 12:09 AM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Lady Judokas remained queens of UAAP judo while the UST Tiger Judokas and the Ateneo de Manila University were named co-champions in the men's division of the league's 80th season on Saturday, November 11, at the De La Salle Santiago Zobel gym in Alabang.

The Lady Judokas clinched a total of 4 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals to stamp their way into their 4th straight UAAP title with 45 points, 13 points higher than second-running University of the East.

Ateneo and the Tiger Judokas, meanwhile, made history as two teams were hailed co-champions for the first time in the tournament. Both teams finished with 30 points after having 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals apiece through the two-day event.

Since there are no written rules for a tie for the gold medal, the organizers were forced to declare Ateneo and UST as co-champions. The organizers added that the UAAP board will decide whether the tie would be retained or broken.

UST's Almira Ruiz was named Most Valuable Player in the women's division while the MVP for the men's side was not announced due to the tie.

Lady Judokas coach Gerard Arce admitted their latest championship is the sweetest of all their titles after falling short of a possible 4-peat 4 years ago.

Coming off championships from seasons 73 to 75, the then rookie-laden Lady Judokas expected to at least make the podium, if not the top spot. Instead, they slid to 4th place.

"Napakasarap nito kasi sabi namin, na-break namin 'yung curse. Sobrang saya, pinakamasarap sa lahat," said Arce.

(We really feel ecstatic in winning this championship since we somewhat broke the curse. I'm super happy.)

De La Salle University finished with 16 points to rank 3rd in the men's division, while the University of the Philippines bagged 3rd in the women's division with 11 points.

In juniors' play, UST also reigned supreme in the boys' division while the University of the East ruled in the girls' division. – Rappler.com