The monstrous numbers of the Green Archer secure his back-to-back MVP award

Published 1:05 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archer Ben Mbala is on his way to clinching back-to-back Most Valuable Player (MVP) titles in the UAAP.

Mbala continues to be the undisputed statistical leader of the league for Season 80, tallying a total of 96.5833 statistical points (SPs) throughout the whole season, despite missing his first two games due to his international stint in the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket tournament.

Mbala, who was also Season 79 MVP, has per game averages of 26.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.5 blocks. These figures were further pulled up by his monster stat line of 28 points, 19 rebounds, 6 steals, and 6 blocks from La Salle's 2nd round game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday, November 12.

Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena followed Mbala in 2nd place with 66.50 SPs – a 30-point deficit from the league leader.

Joining Mbala and Ravena in the Mythical 5 are National University's (NU) J-jay Alejandro (63.8571), University of the East's Alvin Pasaol (63.4286), and La Salle's Ricci Rivero (56.2857).

Rivero takes the last spot of the Mythical 5 despite ranking 8th overall because of the rule that only one foreigner can join the Mythical 5.

With the Cameroonian MVP taking the top spot of the league, this eliminated the Mythical 5 chances of Adamson University's Papi Sarr (63.1538), NU's Issa Gaye (57.5714), and University of Santo Tomas' Steve Akomo (56.7692) – who all ranked higher than Rivero. – Rappler.com